UP Board 2025 exams set to start amid tight security

The UP Board’s High School and Intermediate Examinations-2025 are all set to start on Monday in 74 of 75 districts under hi-tech three-layer monitoring network of over 10,000 cameras. The exams will end on March 12. Hectic activity was witnessed all through Sunday at UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj where last minute measures were put in place to ensure smooth commencement of the examinations. Control room at UP Board headquarters to receive live feed from all 75 districts. (HT photo)

A total of 54,37,233 students are enrolled to take the exam at 8140 centres in the state. Elaborate arrangements have been made for ensuring error and copying free exams.

First exam of Prayagraj examinees deferred due to Mahakumbh

Due to the Mahakumbh rush, the first exam of Prayagraj examinees would now be held on March 9. A total of 2,02,349 students, including 92,961 of high school and 1,09,388 of intermediate, are to appear in exams at 335 centres in the district.

First aid kits, psychiatric support at centres

This year, as the CM’s directive, first aid facilities will also be available at all exam centres, Board officials said. Trained psychiatrists will be available to help students manage anxiety and mental pressure, they added.

The government has devised a strategy involving media representatives in the monitoring process to further strengthen transparency. Live coverage and reporting from examination centres will deter unfair practices.

Helpdesk, toll free numbers to address anxiety pangs

To assist its examinees in dealing effectively with anxiety pangs during exams, the UP Board started a helpdesk in January 2025. It remains active between 10 am and 6pm. Till now, it has received nearly 600 such queries addressed successfully by two panel of experts of different subjects.

Candidates can also contact toll-free helpline numbers-18001806607 and 18001806608 to resolve their problems. The helpline number of UP Board headquarters is 18001805310 and 18001805312.

Special numbers made available at all five regional offices of the Board for seeking counselling include Meerut (9454457256), Bareilly (9411515423), Prayagraj (9793908133), Varanasi (9415810708) and Gorakhpur (6394717234). Examinees can also seek remedy through WhatsApp number-9250758324.

STF, LIU, local police to monitor sensitive centres

The Board has directed all centre superintendents to ensure that the candidates write the copy and their roll numbers in their own handwriting on each page of the answer book. The instruction has been given to prevent incidents of changing copies of meritorious students in the examination.

Also, one invigilator has been deployed to monitor 20 candidates. The number of invigilators would be doubled if more than 20 examinees are seated in the same room.

On Sunday evening, UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh held a virtual meeting with all the district inspectors of schools and issued necessary instructions regarding the examination.

As per Singh, the government had made it clear that zonal, sector and static magistrates would be personally responsible for conducting a peaceful and fair examination at each centre. Senior officials of the education department have been deployed as supervisors in all 75 districts.

The government has also issued directives to all commissioners, IGs, DMs, SSPs, SPs and other senior officials to conduct surprise inspections of exam centres. The responsibility of monitoring the most sensitive and sensitive centres has been given especially to STF, LIU and local police.

Question papers in both Hindi, English

The Board has printed question papers for all subjects except of languages in both Hindi and English. This system was implemented two years ago to address non-availability or shortage of question papers in any of the two languages, which in the past hindered timely beginning of exams.

20 marks high school exam on OMR

The 70 marks high school question papers have been divided into two parts. Candidates will have to answer the first part of 20 marks multiple choice questions on the OMR sheet. The second part will be of 50 marks descriptive questions, the answer of which will have to be given on traditional answer sheets. The board implemented this system from the 2023 high school examination.

Complaint of bribery for giving exam, admit card

The media cell of UP Board has received a complaint on a social media platform about bribe being demanded from candidates for appearing in Board examination and issuing of admit card.

Board secretary Bhagwati Singh clarified on Sunday that there was no provision for any kind of additional fee for appearing in the examination or getting the admit card from the school. In case of such a complaint, DIoS will take legal action against the guilty, he added.

He advised all examinees that all notifications and information should be sought only from the Board’s official website upmsp.edu.in, X handle, Instagram, YouTube channel @upboardpryj, Facebook page Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Uttar Pradesh and other official sources.