UP braces for heavy rain, thunderstorms as Cyclone Arnab approaches

Uttar Pradesh is likely to witness widespread unseasonal rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds on Thursday and Friday under the influence of severe cyclonic storm Arnab. Eastern districts face the possibility of heavy to very heavy rain, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast stated on Wednesday. Roadside stalls lie overturned and partially submerged on a severely flooded street following heavy downpours and strong winds triggered by Cyclone Arnab at Machilipatnam, in Krishna on Wednesday. (ANI Video Grab)

The weather took a turn in Lucknow on Wednesday, with the sky turning overcast. The system is expected to begin influencing the state from the evening or night of October 28, with maximum temperatures likely to drop by 6-9°C, according to weather officials. Lucknow is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky, with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers toward the evening or night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 29°C and 22°C, respectively.

The forecast takes into account the system’s interaction with two successive western disturbances. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to remain active in the field and ensure public safety. He instructed the administration to shift people to safe locations wherever necessary. The Relief commissioner’s office also issued an advisory.

The IMD issued an orange alert for Thursday, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Prayagraj, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar and Ghazipur, along with adjoining areas. Heavy rainfall is also likely in Chitrakoot, Kaushambi and Ambedkar Nagar.

Thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are forecast in 45 districts, including Banda, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Rampur.

For Friday, the IMD issued an orange alert for Gorakhpur, Shravasti and Bahraich, along with adjoining areas, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are forecast in more than 40 districts on Friday, including Lucknow, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Meerut, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur.