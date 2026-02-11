UP Budget 2026-27: Civil aviation gets wings; fillip to Jewar airport expansion

A provision of ₹2,111 crore has been proposed for civil aviation in the UP Budget 2026-27. The allocation aligns with the state’s ongoing efforts to enhance regional air connectivity under the Centre’s regional connectivity scheme. Through this initiative, the government aims to expand access to air travel, improve connectivity to smaller cities and stimulate regional economic development. UP finance minister Suresh Khanna on way to presenting the state budget at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow on Feb 11. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Focus on Jewar int’l airport

A substantial portion of the outlay is directed towards the development of the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Gautam Budh Nagar district. The first phase of the greenfield airport project, being developed under the public-private partnership model, is currently progressing.

The state government has proposed ₹750 crore specifically for the establishment of Jewar International Airport. In a major expansion plan, the government has decided to increase the number of runways at the airport from the initially planned two to five, positioning it as one of the largest aviation hubs in the country when completed.

Beyond passenger operations, the government is also working to develop Jewar airport as an aviation innovation and research centre, alongside a maintenance and operations hub. This move is expected to attract investment, generate employment and strengthen the state’s position in the aviation ecosystem.

Strengthening state air infrastructure

Besides, ₹1,100 crore has been proposed for the construction, expansion and strengthening of state government airstrips. The allocation also covers land acquisition for future aviation infrastructure projects, signalling a broader strategy to modernise and expand the state’s aviation network.