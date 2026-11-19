The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday approved the establishment of a U-Hub (Deep-Tech Hub) at the Noida campus of IIT-Kanpur, with an initial allocation of ₹28.10 lakh for construction work, as assessed by the Expenditure Finance Committee. IIT Kanpur (File photo)

The government has provided a budgetary provision of ₹100 crore for 2026-27, comprising ₹30 crore under the capital head and ₹70 crore under the revenue head. Additional funds required for the project will be approved in phases after consultation with the Finance Department.The Centre will not share the expenditure burden. The project is scheduled to be completed within 24 months.

The hub is expected to encourage innovation-related research, provide guidance and support to startups and promote the creation of new enterprises and employment opportunities in the state.

State coop college to come up in Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet approved the transfer of 4.51 hectares of land belonging to the State Agriculture Management Institute under the Cooperative Department to the Institute of Cooperative and Corporate Management, Research and Training (ICCMRT) for setting up a state cooperative college in Lucknow. The college will offer courses in artificial intelligence, cybercrime, computer marketing and banking for professionals in the cooperative sector. It will be affiliated with Tribhuvan Sahakari University, Gujarat.

Bio-energy plants to be set up based on waste availability

The cabinet approved an amendment to the Uttar Pradesh State Bio Policy-2022, allowing bio-energy plants to be set up based on the availability of bio-waste instead of restricting their establishment to one plant per tehsil, as provided in the existing policy. Energy Minister AK Sharma said Uttar Pradesh was doing well in compressed natural gas production and was the leading state in bio-energy production.

State to sign MoU for modified UDAN scheme

The cabinet approved a proposal to sign a Memorandum of Understanding under the Regional Connectivity Scheme-Modified UDAN, the next phase of the UDAN scheme. Under the scheme, the state government will allow VAT of 1% or less at RCS concession airports and provide free fire-fighting and security services. It will also bear 20% of the viability gap funding.

ASHA workers to get additional ₹1,000

The cabinet approved an increase of ₹1,000 in the monthly state-funded incentive for Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) under the National Health Mission. ASHA workers currently receiving ₹2,000 for NHM activities and ₹1,500 from the state budget will now get ₹4,500 per month. Those receiving ₹9,650 for performing various activities of the Centre and state governments will also get an additional ₹1,000.