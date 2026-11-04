UP cancels officials’ leave ahead of Diwali, Chhath; CM Yogi orders 24x7 security

The Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled the leave of all officers and employees, from the state headquarters to tehsil and police station levels, ahead of Deepotsav, Diwali, Chhath and Dev Deepawali, with chief minister Yogi Adityanath directing officials to ensure foolproof security, communal harmony and uninterrupted civic amenities during the festive season.

Adequate police deployment round the clock was ordered at major temples and sensitive religious places. (ANI)

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Reviewing law and order and festival preparations through a video conference on Tuesday, the CM said any attempt to turn festive celebrations into disturbances would not be tolerated. He directed officials to take strict action against anti-social elements and maintain round-the-clock surveillance of social media to check rumours, misleading information and provocative content.

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Reviewing preparations for the Deepotsav scheduled in Ayodhya on November 7, Adityanath prioritised the safety and convenience of devotees and tourists.

CM Yogi pushes for security measures

Adequate police deployment round the clock was ordered at major temples and sensitive religious places. Commercial establishments will remain under 24x7 police surveillance during Dhanteras and Diwali, with intensive foot patrolling and functional CCTV cameras. Senior officers were asked to inspect arrangements on the ground, while PRV-112 emergency response vehicles were directed to remain active. The CM also ordered timely permission for idol installation programmes in accordance with rules and warned against attempts to exploit such events to trigger disputes or disturb social harmony.

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{{^usCountry}} On fire safety, he directed that firecracker shops and temporary storage facilities be set up only at open, safe locations away from densely populated areas. The issuance of no-objection certificates (NOCs) and licences should not be unnecessarily delayed. The urban development and panchayati raj departments were instructed to undertake cleanliness and lighting drives across residential areas, including slums and upscale colonies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On fire safety, he directed that firecracker shops and temporary storage facilities be set up only at open, safe locations away from densely populated areas. The issuance of no-objection certificates (NOCs) and licences should not be unnecessarily delayed. The urban development and panchayati raj departments were instructed to undertake cleanliness and lighting drives across residential areas, including slums and upscale colonies. {{/usCountry}}

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The CM also ordered uninterrupted, roster-free electricity supply and clean drinking water in urban and rural areas. The transport department was directed to operate additional buses, crack down on unfit and unauthorised vehicles and take punitive action against private bus operators charging exorbitant fares.

Adityanath directed officials to ensure transparency in the PDS, warning that complaints of short-weighing in ration distribution should invite exemplary action. Pending medical reimbursement claims of retired pensioners must be cleared on priority. The honorarium of outsourced employees and anganwadi workers should also be transferred to their bank accounts before the festivals.

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