UP civic bodies face financial test to unlock central grants under 16th Finance Commission

With ₹58,032 crore in performance-based grants at stake nationally, Uttar Pradesh’s urban local bodies (ULBs) have been asked to set a strict roadmap for financial self-reliance. To secure a larger share of central funding under the 16th Finance Commission’s framework, the state’s 763 municipal bodies are required to demonstrate robust own-source revenue (OSR) growth and meet stringent transparency requirements starting in 2027-28, said an official from the state urban development department. For representation only (Sourced)

The larger objective is to make municipal bodies capable of financing a greater share of their own development requirements instead of relying predominantly on periodic government grants, the official added.

Under the Union finance ministry’s July 2026 guidelines, qualifying ULBs must achieve annual OSR growth of at least 5% (compounded) or reach 1.05 times the previous year’s revenue.

The challenge is significant for UP, which has 763 urban local bodies comprising 17 municipal corporations, 200 municipal councils and 546 nagar panchayats, according to the state urban development department. More than 22% of the state’s population lives within their jurisdiction. Their ability to generate adequate revenue is crucial not only for accessing central funds but also for financing basic civic infrastructure and services, added the department.

Crucially, government grants, loans and transfers will be excluded from OSR calculations, meaning civic bodies cannot rely on higher government allocations to meet these benchmarks. Compliance also mandates that ULBs maintain duly elected representatives and make audited accounts for the previous two financial years publicly available online. Furthermore, to unlock the state-level performance component, state governments must ensure they transfer at least 20% of the prescribed basic grants to their respective ULBs.

Discussing the state’s progress so far, urban development department secretary Anuj Jha noted a significant upward trajectory in revenue mobilisation.

“There are signs of improvement in revenue mobilisation. Uttar Pradesh’s 762 urban local bodies reported combined revenue of ₹5,568 crore in 2024-25, against ₹3,853 crore in 2023-24, registering a growth of nearly 45%. Their consolidated revenue had risen from ₹2,494 crore in 2021-22 to ₹2,915 crore in 2022-23 and ₹3,853 crore in 2023-24,” Jha told HT.

The 17 municipal corporations were the primary drivers of this growth, contributing ₹4,586 crore—a 46% year-on-year increase. Lucknow led the performance with ₹1,355 crore, followed by Kanpur ( ₹721 crore) and Ghaziabad ( ₹610 crore). This growth was balanced across tax revenue (up 28%) and non-tax revenue (up 90%), though officials acknowledged that larger corporations are currently driving these aggregate figures, highlighting a need to strengthen revenue machinery in smaller municipal councils and nagar panchayats.

While recent figures show improvement, experts note that the state must overcome historic patterns of dependency.

An earlier Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) performance audit of UP’s urban local bodies, covering 2015-16 to 2019-20, exposed the extent of their dependence on government funding. Government grants accounted for 68.72% of their total funds, while their own revenue contributed only 16.16%.

Of the total revenue of ₹57,108.47 crore during the five-year period examined, only ₹9,230.84 crore came from their own sources. The audit also flagged shortcomings in the assessment and collection of house tax and water tax. Although these findings relate to an earlier period, they underline the structural challenge that the new funding conditions seek to address.

The 16th Finance Commission has recommended a total of ₹3,56,257 crore for urban local bodies nationwide for the 2026-31 period, with Uttar Pradesh’s total recommended allocation standing at ₹33,543 crore across various grant components. For the state, the challenge now lies in ensuring that impressive aggregate growth translates into sustained financial independence for every individual civic body, effectively widening the tax base to ensure long-term access to central funding.