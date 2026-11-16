Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said a large section of society remains deprived of government schemes as they were left out during previous census exercises, stressing the need to include all sections in the upcoming Census 2027, particularly the Musahar community in eastern UP. UP CM flags exclusion of Musahar community from census, says it kept them from welfare schemes

Speaking at the launch of the self-enumeration process for Census 2027 in the state in Lucknow, Adityanath said, "Through my public engagement, I have observed that a large segment of society remains deprived of government schemes because they were overlooked during the census exercise. Since the very same data is later used to formulate these schemes, this group naturally remains deprived, especially the 'Musahar' community."

The chief minister said the Musahar community is among the most destitute sections of society and its members do not even possess legal ownership of the land on which their huts stand.

"Had they been honestly included in past censuses and their extreme distress discussed, then would this community still be on the brink of starvation, even after 70 years of Independence? This raises a serious question about the lack of sensitivity within our entire system," Adityanath said.

The chief minister further said, "Had we gathered correct information and drawn the government's attention towards their plight, they would have been recognised as rightful beneficiaries of state schemes, and action plans could have been formulated for them in the first Five-Year Plan."

As part of the second phase of the country's first digital census, the self-enumeration process will be conducted across Uttar Pradesh from November 16 to 30, 2026.

Through this facility, people will be able to submit details about their families and residences online through a dedicated portal from the convenience of their homes.

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