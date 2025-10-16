UP Cong’s OBC wing gets 65% most backward office-bearers

Most backward castes (MBC) have got 65% representation while backward castes got 35% in the list of the state executive committee of the OBC wing that Uttar Pradesh Congress released on Thursday.

“Of the total 197 office-bearers, 18 are Kurmi, 10 Nai, 15 Pasmanda, 18 Kushwaha/Maurya/Saini/Shakya, 7 Rajbhar, 5 Baniya, 6 Vishwakarma, 14 Pal, 30 Yadav, 10 Jaat and Gurjar, 2 Chauhan, 7 Nishad, and one from Banjara community,” said Manoj Yadav, the chairman of state Congress’ OBC wing.

Of the total 197 office-bearers, there are 31 vice presidents, 71 general secretaries and 95 secretaries. The list was sent to state president Ajay Rai by All India Congress Committee OBC wing chairman Anil Jaihind.

“The idea is to have an all inclusive committee that will work to raise the voice of all segments of the OBC. Issues that matter the most such as reservation, contractual jobs and atrocities against the OBC will be our focus across the state,” Yadav added.

“The party’s central leadership is committed to its agenda of “Jitni Aabadi Utna Haq” (rights are proportionate to population) and this reflects in the list for which I am thankful to leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Anil Jaihind,” Yadav said.

“We will organise Bhagidari Nyay Chaupal at the block/district level across the state to raise awareness for OBCs to ensure reservation, jobs in institutions, and a share in resources in proportion to their population,” he added.

“The constitutional security chaupals will be at the block and district levels to expose the institutionalised policy plunder of the rights of the OBC community through the RSS-BJP’s exploitative policies,” Yadav said.