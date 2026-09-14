UP draws 43,000 crore investment in electronics, semiconductor sector

: Uttar Pradesh is emerging as an electronics and semiconductor hub, with more than 55% of mobile phones made in India now being produced in factories in the state, the state government said on Sunday.

A dedicated 1,000-acre semiconductor park is also being developed in the Yamuna Expressway region as a future industrial centre. (For representation only)

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According to a state government factsheet released on Saturday, investment-friendly policies, better connectivity and a large pool of technical manpower have created a strong electronics manufacturing base. More than 200 companies are operating in the state, attracting over ₹43,000 crore in investment and generating more than 3 lakh employment opportunities.

Two electronics manufacturing clusters have come up in Gautam Buddh Nagar, housing major companies such as Samsung, LG, Haier, Dixon, Addverb, Raphe and Bhagwati.

The state is also expanding into tablets, laptops, consumer electronics, home appliances, solar cells, defence and logistics drones, and robotics. The UP Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy-2025 alone has attracted over ₹3,800 crore so far, the government said.

The state already has a Centre-approved Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) facility of India Chip Private Limited in Sector 28 of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), with an investment of over ₹3,700 crore. A dedicated 1,000-acre semiconductor park is also being developed in the Yamuna Expressway region as a future industrial centre.

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{{^usCountry}} “The strategy is to link electronics, semiconductors, AI, robotics and deep-tech to create a technology-led growth model and achieve the one trillion dollar economy goal. UP’s large population, young workforce, engineering talent, industrial base and infrastructure from Noida to Lucknow make it a key centre for big investments,” the state government said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The strategy is to link electronics, semiconductors, AI, robotics and deep-tech to create a technology-led growth model and achieve the one trillion dollar economy goal. UP’s large population, young workforce, engineering talent, industrial base and infrastructure from Noida to Lucknow make it a key centre for big investments,” the state government said. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said the focus is on creating a complete value chain, from components to chip design, packaging, testing, devices, data centres and applications in AI and robotics. The aim is to position UP not only as a manufacturing base but also as an innovation hub.