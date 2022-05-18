UP energy minister AK Sharma launches ‘SAMBHAV’ portal to monitor grievances, schemes
Minister for energy and urban development AK Sharma on Wednesday launched ‘SAMBHAV’ (sambhav.up.gov.in) platform/portal that will monitor the grievances, schemes, programmes and policies of the departments under him.
“SAMBHAV is a multi-modal platform which has been launched to dispose public grievances swiftly and effectively and provide good governance and make the public service delivery transparent and accountable,” a government spokesman said.
SAMBHAV will work as an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) platform for flagging grievances received from the public to the concerning officers who have been provided login IDs. The officers are required to feed their response and action taken report (ATRs) on the issues concerned. The portal will also have the facility of videoconferencing and teleconferencing for dialogue with the officials.
The portal will take grievances and issues from various sources, including pending cases and grievances under the chief minister’s Jan Sunwai/ Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) system.
“In the power department, for example, executive engineer (EE) will take up public grievances every Monday morning from 10 am to 12 pm while at circle level, superintending engineer (SE) will take up public grievances every Monday from 3 pm to 5 pm. MD of each discom will take up public grievances every Tuesday morning from 10 am to 12 pm. Minister and high-level officers will take up public grievances every third Wednesday of the month from 12 pm,” the spokesman said.
Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that this was yet another example of a global system for local services. Sharma said that existing systems and mechanisms of the state government would continue functioning in the prescribed manner and the existing public hearing systems would also continue to function as before.
PDMBA celebrates 75 years of court success
Pune: The Poona District and Metropolitan Badminton Association, launched in 1946 as Maharashtra Badminton Association, completed its 75th anniversary in 2021. On Tuesday, PDMBA launched its commemorative coffee table book “The Poona Game” to honour the 150 years of the game that was born in the city and mark its own 75th anniversary which could not be celebrated last year due to Covid restrictions.
Teacher assaults 18-year-old student in Pune over fake social media profile
PUNE An 18-year-old student was physically assaulted by his teacher and associates after he prepared a fake social media profile of the teacher and posted pornographic text on the site, said officials. The teacher has been booked under IPC section 352 ( Physical assault ) The teacher had called the student on the pretext of settling the dispute and withdrawing the FIR, which she had filed last month.
Rajasthan Cong MLA Ganesh Ghogra offers to resign after cops file FIR against him
Congress lawmaker and Rajasthan youth Congress chief Ganesh Ghogra on Wednesday sentGhogra'ss resignation as a legislator to chief minister Ashok Gehlot after a case was lodged against him and 60 others for creating ruckus. In his letter to the chief minister, Ghogra said he was being “neglected” and “my voice is suppressed by local administrative officers” despite being the Dungarpur legislator and Rajasthan youth Congress president.
22-year-old booked for raping, impregnating minor in Pune
PUNE The Bibvewadi police booked a 22-year-old youth for raping a 17-year-old and impregnating her. The case was registered on Monday. According to the victim's mother, the accused lured the victim into sweet talk and allegedly had a physical relationship with her. According to the police, the girl complained of stomach ache to her mother, after which, it was found, that she was 21 weeks pregnant.
Uttar Pradesh: Regulator steps up pressure for installing meters in homes of power employees
The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission has stepped up pressure on the UP Power Corporation Ltd to install meters in the residences of power employees and pensioners as well. In Uttar Pradesh, around one lakh power personnel and pensioners consume unmetered electricity. They are said to put up strong resistance to any bid to install meters in their houses. They argue that unmetered power was part of their service conditions.
