UP energy minister AK Sharma launches ‘SAMBHAV’ portal to monitor grievances, schemes

Minister for energy and urban development AK Sharma on Wednesday launched ‘SAMBHAV’ (sambhav.up.gov.in) platform/portal that will monitor the grievances, schemes, programmes and policies of the departments under him.

“SAMBHAV is a multi-modal platform which has been launched to dispose public grievances swiftly and effectively and provide good governance and make the public service delivery transparent and accountable,” a government spokesman said.

SAMBHAV will work as an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) platform for flagging grievances received from the public to the concerning officers who have been provided login IDs. The officers are required to feed their response and action taken report (ATRs) on the issues concerned. The portal will also have the facility of videoconferencing and teleconferencing for dialogue with the officials.

The portal will take grievances and issues from various sources, including pending cases and grievances under the chief minister’s Jan Sunwai/ Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) system.

“In the power department, for example, executive engineer (EE) will take up public grievances every Monday morning from 10 am to 12 pm while at circle level, superintending engineer (SE) will take up public grievances every Monday from 3 pm to 5 pm. MD of each discom will take up public grievances every Tuesday morning from 10 am to 12 pm. Minister and high-level officers will take up public grievances every third Wednesday of the month from 12 pm,” the spokesman said.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that this was yet another example of a global system for local services. Sharma said that existing systems and mechanisms of the state government would continue functioning in the prescribed manner and the existing public hearing systems would also continue to function as before.