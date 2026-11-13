UP Gangsters Act accused carrying ₹50K reward held in Surat

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a wanted accused Munna Gond alias Chandramal, who carried a ₹50,000 reward in a Gangsters Act case registered in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district, from Surat in Gujarat. According to STF, Munna Gond was involved in motorcycle thefts with his cousin and an accomplice Pawan Kharwar. (For Representation)

A resident of Rudrawar village in Ballia, Munna Gond was arrested from Pandesara area of Surat on November 11, the STF said in a statement on Friday. He was wanted in a case registered at Nagra police station under Sections 2/3(1) of the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to the STF, Munna was allegedly involved in motorcycle thefts with his cousin and an accomplice, Pawan Kharwar. Six stolen motorcycles were recovered during the investigation, including one from Munna’s possession.

He was lodged in Mau district jail on May 31, 2026, and secured bail around two months later. He subsequently went into hiding in Delhi and Gujarat to evade arrest in the Gangsters Act case. After his arrest, he was produced before a court in Surat, which granted his transit remand for transfer to Ballia.