U.P. gets ‘top achiever’ status in Business Reform Action Plan 2022

Uttar Pradesh has bagged “top achiever” status in the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2022, Union minister for commerce and industry Piyush Goyal announced in New Delhi on Thursday, according to a press release. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (File)

It said Uttar Pradesh has been adjudged “top achiever” in two business centric and one citizen centric area under BRAP 2022. This recognition underscores the state’s efforts to reduce industrial bottlenecks and enhance the ease of doing business and Uttar Pradesh has made significant strides in paving the way for industrial growth under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, it added.

The state government has focused on simplifying business processes, reducing compliance burdens, and improving infrastructure and connectivity. These reforms have streamlined administrative processes, making it easier for businesses to operate in the state, the release said.

Invest UP is the nodal agency responsible for the implementation of the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) in Uttar Pradesh and CEO, Invest UP, is the nodal officer.

The state government has achieved a significant milestone by fully implementing all the reforms prescribed under the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2022.

A total of 352 reforms were recommended under the BRAP 2022. Uttar Pradesh successfully implemented 100% of these reforms, which included 261 action points focused on improving the business environment and 91 action points aimed at enhancing citizen-centric services, it said.

The state’s efforts have resulted in a more streamlined and transparent regulatory framework, significantly simplifying processes for businesses and citizens alike.

Among others, one of the key areas of reform was land administration and transfer, where Uttar Pradesh digitised land records and introduced online land allotment systems. This has significantly reduced the time and effort required for land transactions, making it easier for businesses to acquire land. Uttar Pradesh has simplified various laws, introduced online registration and renewal of licenses and implemented through single-window system - NIVESH MITRA for various departments, like labour, pollution control board, revenue and many more related approvals. These measures have made it easier for businesses to comply with regulations and have reduced the bureaucratic burden.

Uttar Pradesh has implemented online building plan approval system and integrated various departments for single-window clearance. This has led to a significant reduction in the time required to obtain construction permits, further improving the ease of doing business in the state. The state has also made strides in streamlining environmental clearances by introducing online submission and tracking of applications, which has improved transparency and reduced delays.

Uttar Pradesh has embraced a broader digital transformation, offering a range of services online and reducing the need for physical visits to government offices. The introduction of single-window systems has further simplified the approval process for various business-related activities. The state also implemented feedback mechanisms to gather input from businesses and citizens, allowing for continuous improvement of processes and prompt resolution of issues, it said.