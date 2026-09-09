UP govt docs can serve till 70 through reappointment: Dy CM

LUCKNOW Government doctors in Uttar Pradesh will be able to continue providing services through reappointment until the age of 70, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said on Tuesday. The health department has initiated the process of issuing an order to facilitate their reappointment on the directives of the deputy CM, according to an official statement.

Under the existing system, government doctors can serve until the age of 65. Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, said the move is aimed at further strengthening government healthcare services in the state. (File Photo)

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Under the existing system, government doctors can serve until the age of 65. Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, said the move is aimed at further strengthening government healthcare services in the state.

Government hospitals, community health centres (CHCs) and primary health centres (PHCs) in the state receive a large number of patients daily. Extending the services of experienced doctors would provide patients with better medical consultation and treatment, while also easing the pressure on hospitals and health centres, the deputy chief minister said in a statement.

He said allowing eligible and experienced doctors to serve until the age of 70 would enable patients to directly benefit from their expertise.

Pathak explained that this arrangement would prove effective, particularly in medical departments facing a shortage of specialist doctors. Experienced doctors will also play a vital role in strengthening the healthcare system in rural areas, he added.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the additional chief secretary, health department, had been directed to expedite the process of issuing orders regarding reappointment of doctors after retirement, up to the age of 70. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the additional chief secretary, health department, had been directed to expedite the process of issuing orders regarding reappointment of doctors after retirement, up to the age of 70. {{/usCountry}}

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