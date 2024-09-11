UP govt gets cracking on negligence in consolidation-related cases

LUCKNOW A day after chief minister Yogi Adityanath ordered strict action against negligent and corrupt officers, the state government on Tuesday suspended three revenue officers over delay, negligence and irregularities in handling consolidation-related cases. In a special review meeting on Monday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had instructed revenue department officers to run a special campaign for quick disposal of pending land consolidation cases and cases related to transfer of land, measurement of land, inheritance, succession and land use. (File Photo)

Disciplinary action was also ordered against several officers and charge sheets issued against them, said a state government spokesperson.

In a special review meeting on Monday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had instructed revenue department officers to run a special campaign for quick disposal of pending land consolidation cases and cases related to transfer of land, measurement of land, inheritance, succession and land use.

Consolidation commissioner GS Naveen Kumar said assistant consolidation officer Akhilesh Chandra Srivastava had been suspended on charge of irregularities in preparing initial consolidation plan of Baithwalia village in Maharajganj district. Departmental action was also being initiated against him.

The deputy director (consolidation) was asked to rectify the irregularities committed by the consolidation officer by completing the inspections through gram adalat, he said.

Consolidation officer Shailendra Srivastava, posted in Banda, was suspended on charge of committing irregularities in land consolidation work in Siletha village.

Meanwhile, the revenue department issued charge sheet against assistant consolidation officer Arun Narayan Singh who had been suspended for irregularities in land consolidation work in the same village.

Disciplinary action was also initiated against the then consolidator Kamta Prasad (now assistant consolidation officer)m consolidation lekhpal Vikas Singh and consolidation officer Rana Pratap, who had already been suspended.

The consolidation commissioner said farmers from various villages had raised concerns about irregularities in the ongoing consolidation process in Bijnor. After an investigation report submitted by the district magistrate, a directorate-level committee was constituted to probe the matter.

The investigation confirmed the complaints, leading to the suspension of Vijay Kumar, the then settlement officer, currently serving as settlement officer, consolidation in Muzaffarnagar. Disciplinary action was initiated against him, and deputy director, consolidation, was instructed to check the irregularities.

Additionally, a letter was sent to the government recommending disciplinary action against Devendra Singh, settlement officer, consolidation, posted in Gonda, for failure to resolve pending cases and laxity in supervision.

The consolidation commissioner said additional municipal commissioner, Lucknow Municipal Corporation, had reported irregularities by consolidation lekhpal Rajendra Kumar Yadav (now posted in Mirzapur). Yadav’s services were terminated and settlement officer (consolidation), Mirzapur, had been directed to take disciplinary action against him.

In a separate case, acting on the report of Azamgarh district magistrate, disciplinary action had been ordered against consolidation officer (retd) Shail Rajeev Kamal, assistant consolidation officer (retd) Mohan Lal Srivastava, Radheshyam Verma, Chakradhar Trigunayat and Jainendra Pratap, who were found guilty of laxity in supervision and negligence in consolidation work.

An explanation was sought from deputy director, consolidation, for his failure to submit investigation report regarding irregularities in consolidation work in Muzaffarnagar district that is pending for 10 years. The report pertains to the irregularities committed by the then consolidation officer, Virendra Prakash, who is currently serving as assistant consolidation officer.