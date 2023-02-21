UP govt identifying Waqf properties for welfare projects

LUCKNOW The survey to identify Waqf properties registered under the Waqf Act for setting up public welfare projects like educational institutes, hospitals, parks, sports centres etc is underway in Uttar Pradesh.

Dharampal Singh, minister of minority welfare, waqf and Haj, said the state government is keen to free these properties from the clutches of land mafia and use them for the welfare of people.

“Waqf is God’s property and hence no commercial or residential activity can happen here. We intend to free these properties of encroachments and will come up with educational institutes, coaching centres, hospitals and parks at such places,” he said.

He said, “There are 162,229 Waqf properties in Uttar Pradesh, including 1,50,000 registered with the Sunni Central Waqf Board and 12,229 with the Shia Central Waqf Board. All these properties are located at valuable locations. The government has directed officials to survey these properties so that schools, hospitals, parks and playgrounds for the common man can come up at these places.”

He said in the past, the state government had taken stern action against people occupying Waqf land. “In October 2019, the BJP-led state government ordered a CBI probe into alleged anomalies related to sale, purchase of properties of Shia and Sunni central waqf boards in the state. FIR was also lodged in Prayagraj and Lucknow,” added Singh.

The minister said the work of identifying properties for public welfare tasks would be completed after the budget session.

Minister of state for minorities, waqf and Haj, Danish Azad said, “The state minorities department has been directed to identify Waqf properties, which could be used for public welfare. There are some properties that would be suited for schools, colleges, hospitals, parks etc.”

Meanwhile, the state minority welfare department has also taken up the exercise of identifying suitable Waqf properties in Prayagraj, where schools, madrasas, colleges and sports/health centres could come up.

“Waqf properties in Prayagraj are being surveyed for the purpose. A committee comprising a Waqf inspector and four other staff has been formed to carry out the survey,” said Krishna Murari, district minority officer.

“Suitable waqf properties that are vacant will be selected for the construction of schools, colleges, health and sports activities with the consent of their ‘mutwalli’ (caretaker). The initiative, which is aimed at putting Waqf properties to better use, will also increase the revenue of the Waqf department,” he added.

Waqf Vikas Nigam will be funding the construction of the buildings on Waqf properties to be selected.

There are 2,269 such properties in Prayagraj district. Among them, 2,106 belong to the Sunni waqf board while 163 others are owned by the Shia waqf board. A majority of waqf properties are in Kareli, Khuldabad, Bamrauli, Dhumanganj, Atarsuiya and Chowk.