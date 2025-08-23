UP govt partners with TTL to give polytechnics industry-ready revamp

In a push to skill development, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to modernise 121 out of the 150 government polytechnic institutions in collaboration with Tata Technologies Limited (TTL). The project aims to provide experiential learning to students in line with industry demand, officials said. A new building will be constructed at each institute at the total cost of ₹ 85,811.99 lakh, fully funded by the state government. (Fi)

According to a letter issued by additional chief secretary (technical education) Narendra Bhooshan, the project will be implemented in two phases with a budget of ₹6,93,586.52 lakh. The financial contribution will be split, with TTL providing 87% and the UP government contributing 13%. As a pilot project in the first phase, 45 polytechnics in the state will be upgraded as centres of excellence.

TTL will train instructors and also assist students with job placements. Explaining the concept, Bhooshan said, “The main objective of the upgrade is to align the training courses conducted by the technical education department in accordance with the actual industrial demand, so that the candidates become technically competent and secure gainful employment.”

The Training Counselling and Placement Cell (TCPC) will also be modernised to establish automatic linkages with local industries and partner institutions, an official said, adding laboratory facilities will be upgraded with latest equipment and softwares.

TTL will take responsibility for maintaining the equipment for a period of 10 years and nine months, which is the total period of MoA (memorandum of agreement) between the technical education department and TTL, after completion of which the renewal may be considered on the basis of mutual consent, according to an order.

TTL, as the lead partner, will integrate global companies into the project, design new industry-aligned curricula, and procure and install advanced equipment.

The UP government will be responsible for selecting the polytechnic institutions, providing the necessary civil infrastructure (18,000 sq ft) and ensuring the timely completion of construction work.