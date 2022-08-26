UP govt set to select 100 scholars for CM’s Fellowship programme
The state’s first one-year fellowship aims at providing an opportunity to scholars/fellows to evaluate and monitor implementation of govt programmes at the grassroots level in 100 aspirational blocks identified in 34 districts of UP
LUCKNOW The state government is gearing up to select 100 research scholars/fellows from among nearly 26686 students of IITs, NITs and other premier institutes for the Chief Minister’s Fellowship programme from September 8, 2022 to fast track development in 100 aspirational blocks of Uttar Pradesh.
The state’s first one-year fellowship aims at providing an opportunity to scholars/fellows to evaluate and monitor implementation of government programmes at the grassroots level in 100 aspirational blocks identified in 34 districts of UP.
“We propose to begin the interviews to appoint 100 fellows with effect from September 8, 2022. We have received an encouraging response to the fellowship, getting 26,686 applications from students of IITs, NITs and other premier institutions for appointment of 100 fellows for the CM’s Fellowship programme for a period of one year. The fellowship is extendable for one more year,” said Alok Kumar, secretary, state planning department.
The UP government has selected 100 aspirational blocks on the pattern of the Niti Aayog’s aspirational districts that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched in January 2018, aiming at quick and effective transformation of India’s 112 districts. The state cabinet presided over by chief minister Yogi Adityanath had recently given nod to the programme to attract young scholars for the fellowship.
A detailed selection criterion has been worked out for the selection of candidates. Those selected will work under the supervision of district magistrates and chief development officers and will be paid ₹30,000 per month. A remuneration of ₹10,000 per month will be given to them for field visits, along with residential facility within the development block where the fellows would work. They will be allowed 12 days’ leave in a year.
In addition, ₹15,000 will be given in lumpsum to research scholars/fellows to buy a tablet for evaluation and monitoring of government schemes.
Till August 24, 2022, the state government had invited applications from students/scholars (below 40 years of age) of reputed institutions studying in the fields of fellowship. The main fields of fellowship include data science, artificial intelligence, IT, biotechnology, machine learning, data governance, health, education, sanitation, nutrition, skill development, agriculture, rural development, forest, environment, climate change, energy, renewable energy, tourism and culture, banking, finance, public policy and governance sectors.
Graduates with first class or minimum 60% marks or with higher educational qualification – post graduate or PhD having proficiency in Hindi were asked to apply.
Those selected will be given training for two weeks at the Uttar Pradesh Administrative and Management Academy in Lucknow. In the first week, the focus would be on general orientation and the second week on programmatic training. Lectures by experts from specialised institutions like the IITs/IIMs will also be organized during the training programme.
“It is an innovative scheme that would provide an opportunity to young researchers to understand the development problems and programmes at the grassroots level, apart from getting employment and valuable experience. The government would also have an independent feedback on implementation of various schemes that would also enable timely corrective actions. Aspirational districts and blocks programmes are good for successful decentralised planning,” said Prof Yashvir Tyagi, former head of economics department, Lucknow University.
