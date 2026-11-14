UP govt steps up Nipun Bharat Mission; DElEd trainees to assess class 1 and 2 students

: The Uttar Pradesh government is speeding up efforts to achieve the targets of the Nipun Bharat Mission and improve the quality of foundational education in government schools. As part of this initiative, students in classes 1 and 2 in government-run primary and composite schools across the state will undergo an assessment to check their actual learning levels. DElEd (Diploma in Elementary Education) trainees will conduct these assessments, an official said. Each trainee will assess a total of 24 students in the allotted school. These will include 12 students from class 1 and 12 from class 2. (For representation only)

Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, additional chief secretary of the basic and secondary education department, issued detailed guidelines for the exercise.

According to the schedule, the assessment will be conducted in two phases. The first phase will take place from December 21 to 30, while the second phase will be held from January 20 to January 30, 2027.

After the assessments, students’ report cards will be uploaded to the NIC portal and made available to their parents. An award ceremony will also be organised to recognise and encourage teachers from schools that achieve Nipun status.

The exercise will help assess students’ learning abilities in language and mathematics systematically. Under the guidelines, each DElEd trainee will be assigned one school from among the government-run primary and composite schools across the state. Each trainee will assess a total of 24 students in the allotted school. These will include 12 students from class 1 and 12 from class 2.

The assessments will be conducted through the ‘Nipun Plus’ app. The app has several features, including geo-fencing, random selection of students’ names and the facility to capture photographs. Written answers will be evaluated using image recognition and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) verification technology.

Trainees will use smartphones or tablets to conduct the assessments. Students will be encouraged to answer the questions independently, without receiving any kind of assistance. The assessment will be carried out during school hours. Teachers have been instructed not to interfere in the process.

According to the assessment criteria, a student must answer at least 75% of the designated questions correctly in both Hindi and Mathematics to be declared a ‘Nipun’ student. A school will be declared a ‘Nipun Vidyalaya’ if at least 80% of its students in both class 1 and class 2 achieve Nipun status.

Similarly, a development block (Vikas Khand) will be declared a ‘Nipun Vikas Khand’ if 80% of the schools within that block achieve ‘Nipun Vidyalaya’ status. The initiative aims to measure students’ actual learning outcomes and ensure that government schools make steady progress towards the foundational education targets set under the Nipun Bharat Mission.