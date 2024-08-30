UP govt to hold mega e-auction of 107 plots on September 13

LUCKNOW The state government will organise an e-auction of industrial and commercial plots on September 13 for the allotment of industrial plots in 15 districts and commercial plots in eight districts. The last date for submission of applications is September 4. A total of 107 industrial and commercial plots will be made available for auction at this mega event, said the state government. This mega e-auction aims to facilitate the development of various facilities, including general industrial plots, commercial complexes, shops, premises use, banquet halls, and hotels, further boosting industrial and commercial growth in the state. (Pic for representation)

Commercial plots will be allotted in Amethi, Bareilly, Barabanki, Jalaun, Moradabad, Mathura, and Prayagraj while industrial plots will be allotted in Amethi, Amroha, Banda, Hamirpur, Hardoi, Jalaun, Kanpur Dehat, Mathura, Mainpuri, Muzaffarnagar, Sambhal, Shahjahanpur, Unnao, Saharanpur, and Varanasi.

The plots to be auctioned vary from 145 sq m to a substantial 19,769.48 sq m. The smallest one, located in the Kosi Kotwan IIDC industrial area in Mathura, spans 145 sq m and has a reserve price of ₹5.11 lakh. On the other end of the spectrum, a large plot in Trans Ganga City, Unnao, covering 19,769.48 sq m, has a reserve price set at ₹44.91 crore.

