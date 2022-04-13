UP health minister calls for donation of unused medicines for benefit of needy

Health and medical education minister Brajesh Pathak inaugurated the renovated orthopaedic emergency wing and launched an app of the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS), on Wednesday.

Also, an MoU was signed between the RMLIMS and Power Finance Corporation, New Delhi, under its CSR activity, for the launch of cancer detection and awareness van on Wednesday.

In his address, Pathak suggested that people donate unused medicines to the institute. “People stock medicines for use but if they find that medicines are left over, they can be donated to the institute to be used for other patients,” said Pathak.

He said that doctors should treat patients with sympathy. “All departments are doing good work but in the past two years of the pandemic, the need for even better work has become apparent,” said the health minister.

“Efforts should be made to treat all those who come to the institute and all patients should return satisfied,” he said.

The awareness van will help in digital mammography, colposcopy, digital x-ray, and also make people aware about the symptoms and early detection of the disease. “Early detection helps in treatment. Every month, an average 200 digital mammography, and 250 cancer surgeries are done by the institute,” said Prof Sonia Nityanand, director, RMLIMS.