UP health minister calls for donation of unused medicines for benefit of needy
Health and medical education minister Brajesh Pathak inaugurated the renovated orthopaedic emergency wing and launched an app of the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS), on Wednesday.
Also, an MoU was signed between the RMLIMS and Power Finance Corporation, New Delhi, under its CSR activity, for the launch of cancer detection and awareness van on Wednesday.
In his address, Pathak suggested that people donate unused medicines to the institute. “People stock medicines for use but if they find that medicines are left over, they can be donated to the institute to be used for other patients,” said Pathak.
He said that doctors should treat patients with sympathy. “All departments are doing good work but in the past two years of the pandemic, the need for even better work has become apparent,” said the health minister.
“Efforts should be made to treat all those who come to the institute and all patients should return satisfied,” he said.
The awareness van will help in digital mammography, colposcopy, digital x-ray, and also make people aware about the symptoms and early detection of the disease. “Early detection helps in treatment. Every month, an average 200 digital mammography, and 250 cancer surgeries are done by the institute,” said Prof Sonia Nityanand, director, RMLIMS.
-
Non-BJP parties to seek paper ballot in place of EVMs: Kamal Nath
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath has claimed that opposition political parties were coming together to initiate a campaign against use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in elections alleging that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was using EVMs to “steal votes”. Nath said that no developed country including USA, Japan and European countries use EVMs. Nath said they have completed research to strengthen the case against the BJP for stealing votes from EVM.
-
Engineering student knifed to death on college campus in Meerut
A group of students stabbed and killed a student of mechanical engineering, in full public glare, inside the Meerut Institute of Engineering and Technology, on Wednesday. SP, rural, Keshav Mishra further said that prima facie it seems that the incident was a fallout of animosity between two groups of students in the college. “They had an altercation on Tuesday, and thereafter, rival group members stabbed Nikhil Choudhary to death inside the college campus on Wednesday,” said Mishra.
-
Tablets, smartphones distributed at Lucknow’s Karamat girls’ college
Karamat Husain Muslim Girls' PG College organised a smartphone and tablet distribution ceremony on Wednesday in the College auditorium, under the aegis of the Digital Shakti scheme, an initiative of the UP government. Satish Sharma, the minister of state for food and civil supplies in the UP government, was the chief guest. College principal Saher Hussain addressed the gathering wherein she emphasised the transformative effects of digital gadgets in higher education.
-
3 drown as boat capsizes in Gandak river in Kushinagar
Three women drowned when a boat carrying around 10 people capsized in Gandak river in east UP's Kushinagar district on Wednesday morning, police said. Gorakhpur range deputy inspector general J Ravindra Goud said the deceased were identified as Asma Khatoon (35), Gudiya (18) and Soni (16)-- all residents of Paniyahawa Tola, Patalhawa under Hanumanganj police station limits. He said seven others traveling on the same boat were rescued and taken to a hospital.
-
Delhi reports 299 fresh Covid-19 cases, nearly 50% rise since Tuesday
Delhi on Wednesday recorded 299 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours – a rise of almost 50 per cent since Tuesday when it had reported 202 infections. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday had said his government was keeping a close watch on the Covid situation in the capital and there was no major reason to panic at present. He said all necessary steps will be taken if the need arises.
