Tuesday, Jul 22, 2025
UP Housing Board shifts focus to Bundelkhand, small districts

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Updated on: Jul 22, 2025 09:58 pm IST

Uttar Pradesh Housing Board approved housing projects in Banda, Chitrakoot, Unnao, and Varanasi, and will open registration for 11,800 unsold flats from Sept 1.

The Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board has approved housing projects for small towns of Banda and Chitrakoot in Bundelkhand region, Unnao and has also finalised the long pending project for Varanasi.

272nd Board meeting of Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board was held on July 22. (For Representation)

At its 272nd Board meeting on Tuesday, the Housing Board also decided to open registration for its 11,800 flats, including 2,500 in the state capital, lying unsold across the state. In Banda district, the housing project will come up on 136.76 hectares.

“Around 9,500 housing units have been proposed in Banda on 136.76 hectares. The project has been approved,” Neeraj Shukla, secretary, Housing Board, told media persons after the Board meeting. The project will cost 1,38,951 lakh ( 1389.51 crore),” he added.

“In Chitrakoot, the Housing Board has approved a project on 64.894 hectares. Here, 4,450 housing units will come up. The project will cost 89468.22 lakh ( 894.68 crore),” said Shukla. The Housing Board has also approved a project for Unnao district on 165 acres. It will come up with a cost of 700 crore.

For Varanasi district, the Housing Board has approved a project that was pending since 2012. “The housing project will come up at GT Road bypass on 535 acres and it will cost 315809 lakh ( 3158.09 crore),” he said. The Housing Board has also decided to allot four commercial plots to the Intelligence Bureau in Agra. “These plots will be allotted at commercial rates,” he added.

Registration of flats

Around 11,800 flats of the Housing Board are lying unsold across the state, including 2500 in the state capital. “It was decided at the Board meeting to open registration for these flats from September 1. They will be allotted on a first come first serve basis,” Shukla said.

