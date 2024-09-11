UP ideal destination for semiconductor investment, say global leaders

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath held one-on-one meetings with global leaders and investors on the sidelines of Semicon India-2024 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida on Wednesday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath interacts with dignitaries during the inauguration of SEMICON India 2024, at the India Expo Mart, in Greater Noida on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Both domestic and international investors expressed confidence, saying that India has the potential to become a global hub for semiconductors under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They praised UP as an ideal destination for semiconductor investments. Adityanath assured them of a safe and supportive investment environment in the state, saying the state government is committed to providing all necessary facilities to investors, stated a press release.

Daehoon Lee of South Korea’s Hanyang Engineering said: “India offers vast opportunities for semiconductors. The world has witnessed India’s progress in recent years, and with the rapid adoption of advanced technology, the scope for semiconductors here is continuously expanding.”

“The semiconductor industry in India may be small now, but with PM Modi’s vision, it is poised to grow significantly. This event, the first-of-its-kind in India, has attracted companies from around the world, which is truly impressive,” said Ken Ukawa from Singapore.

Rahul, a representative of German company Visco Tech, acknowledged the improvements in law and order under CM Yogi’s leadership, which made UP more attractive to foreign investors. “Our company has been increasing its investment in the state year after year,” he added.

Alankar Dhobley of Pinetics expressed optimism, saying, “Investing in UP has become highly favorable due to the government’s proactive approach in providing facilities. CM Yogi’s assurance of cooperation has generated enthusiasm among investors, which will be instrumental in boosting investment in the state.”