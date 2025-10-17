UP ‘job scam’ gets bigger: 61 more fake X-ray technicians in 30 districts

LUCKNOW An investigation, which unravelled how six X-ray technicians with the same identity worked in six state-run hospitals in five UP districts at the same time for nine years, has brought to fore 61 more fraudulent appointments in the state health department, spanning 30 other districts, after a review of 450 profiles, said authorities.

Hindustan Times first reported the issue on September 5, revealing how six people by the name of ‘Arpit Singh’ managed to get jobs of X-ray technicians in Shamli, Banda, Amroha, Balrampur, Farrukhabad and Rampur districts. One of them was a genuine candidate while the other five used forged documents to get the jobs. Together, they pocketed ₹4.5 crore before the ‘job scam’ came to fore.

On September 8, the health department filed an FIR naming six ‘Arpit Singhs’ posted in different districts and thereafter scanned more than 400 appointments of X-ray technicians.

The department prepared a list, which HT has access to, of 61 other fraudulent appointments spread across 30 districts. These districts include Etawah, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Amethi, Fatehpur, Banda, Kannauj, Jhansi, Ambedkarnagar, GB Nagar, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Kanpur Dehat, Bijnor, Kaushambi, Kanpur, Unnao, Mainpuri, Firozabad, Badaun, Mathura, Chandauli, Rae Bareli, Meerut, Hamirpur, Pratapgarh, Hardoi, Shravasti, Auraiyya and Siddharthnagar.

Director-general (medical health), UP, Dr Ratan Pal Singh Suman on Monday said, “Matching name of father is possible and we have such instances. But matching dates of birth in more than one case is rarely possible, which calls for a probe.”

The employees’ association demanded a wider probe. “Apart from the health department, the probe should involve an external agency so that the root of the forgery can be found. More individuals, who were never selected, may still be drawing a salary,” said Ashok Kumar, general secretary of the UP Chikitsa Swasthya Mahasangh, an umbrella body of all organisations in the state’s health sector.

Among the 61 new names, 22 got themselves transferred to another district from the place where they joined duty, according to the list prepared by the health department.

The director general said, “We have shared the list with the state administration. Further probe into appointments done in the past is being conducted by a senior official to make sure none of the fraudsters remain on the job.”

Taking note of media reports, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had assured that strict action would be taken against those involved in the scam. A departmental probe was ordered, putting all 403 appointments made during 2016 under scrutiny.

The report by the health department and accessed by HT, shows that the department has now admitted to uncovering 60 bogus or fake appointments across 30 districts. An FIR was registered at Wazirganj police station in Lucknow, and the investigation is underway.

How fraudulent appointments were made

The initial revelation came from human resource portal, Manav Sampada, where the name of Arpit Singh figured six times. A closer look revealed his father’s name too was the same in five other cases and so was the date of joining. This raised an alarm, prompting the health directorate to launch a scrutiny of the records.

“The X-ray technicians were appointed in May 2016, but on number 80 (in the list of 403 appointees) the name Arpit Singh is replicated at six places,” stated Dr Ranjana Khare, director of paramedical services, in the health directorate, in the FIR lodged by her on September 8 at the Wazirganj police station.

The actual Arpit Singh is currently in service in Hapur.

“Five Aadhaar numbers were fed into the HR department (system),” the FIR stated.

“In Balrampur, Arpit Singh’s Aadhaar card number 5254-4916-2718 was used. In Farrukhabad, ‘Arpit Singh’ used Aadhaar number 5008-0779-9459. In Rampur, the Aadhaar number was 8970-27771-5487, in Banda 4968-2215-8342, in Amroha 3398-0733-7433. In Shamli, the Aadhaar number was not provided. The above-mentioned people forged documents and were working with the health department, drawing salary since 2016 resulting in financial losses to the salary section,” the FIR added.

The identical credentials and other details prompted a further probe. “We went year by year till 2008. Till now, 66 such fraud appointments have been found, but scanning will continue, if there’s the need,” said the director-general (medical health).

Sharing the status of the police probe, Wazirganj police station SHO RK Tripathi confirmed that the police have received more names.

“These new names are from other districts. A police team will be sent soon to other districts as well to further probe the fake appointment case,” he added.

Officials in the finance section said salaries given to the bogus appointees have been stopped immediately after the scam came to light. The recovery from the accused will only be done once the matter goes to court.