: Khadi and Village Industries minister Rakesh Sachan inaugurated the 10-day Uttar Pradesh Khadi Mahotsav-2026 at the Central Sanskrit University campus in Gomti Nagar on Friday. Organised by the UP Khadi and Village Industries Board, the festival will run till December 6.

UP Khadi and village industries minister Rakesh Sachan inaugurates the Khadi Mahotsav 2026 in Lucknow on Friday (Deepak Gupta) more less

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Featuring 150 stalls by entrepreneurs and artisans from across the state, the festival is themed “Culture in Threads, Progress through Khadi”.

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Sachan said Khadi had evolved into modern designer apparel and was increasingly popular among young people. He described it as a symbol of self-reliance and indigenous enterprise, adding that the Centre’s Vocal for Local and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives had given the sector fresh momentum since 2014.

He said loans worth ₹2,544.35 crore had been disbursed over the past five years under the Mukhyamantri Gramodyog Rozgar Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Srijan Karyakram to promote rural employment.