UP launches ‘Mission Shakti’ Phase 6 during Navratri

: The Uttar Pradesh government will launch the sixth phase of ‘Mission Shakti’ on March 19 during Chaitra Navratri, aiming to promote women’s safety, dignity and self-reliance through a statewide campaign. The campaign links the theme of ‘Nari Shakti’ with the nine forms of Goddess Durga and will spread awareness through posters, rallies, street plays, discussions and cultural programmes. (For representation only)

The week-long initiative, running till March 26, will involve students from around 1.32 lakh primary, upper primary and composite schools, along with Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs). Activities will be monitored through the chief minister’s dashboard, with district and block officials conducting regular reviews.

The campaign links the theme of ‘Nari Shakti’ with the nine forms of Goddess Durga and will spread awareness through posters, rallies, street plays, discussions and cultural programmes.

Basic education minister Sandeep Singh said the focus is to build self-confidence, self-defense skills, and independence among girls.

Director general of school education Monica Rani added that the initiative will also help develop leadership qualities and awareness about rights and safety. As part of the drive, girls will receive self-defence training and information on helplines, cybercrime and legal processes with support from the police. They will also be introduced to banking, self-help groups and vocational skills to encourage financial independence.

Mission Shakti: Day-wise Plan

March 19: Poster-making on Navadurga forms and discussions on Navratri

March 20: Street plays on Goddess Durga and rallies on child rights and safety

March 21: Girls given leadership roles at school, block, tehsil and district levels

March 22: ‘Meena Day’, screening of Nidar, with parents and the public joining events

March 23: Visits to banks and hospitals along with skills training

March 24: Interactions with women officials and achievers; self-defence training and club formation.

March 25: Visits to police stations to raise awareness about helplines, the FIR process and legal rights

March 26: Street plays on gender issues, child marriage and women-focused schemes