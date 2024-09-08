UP likely to welcome first Sleeper Vande Bharat train this Diwali

Uttar Pradesh may soon welcome its first sleeper coach Vande Bharat train, possibly as early as this Diwali. This new train is expected to run between Lucknow and New Delhi, connecting the state with the national capital. Vande Bharat sleeper trains are said to be designed with enhanced acceleration and deceleration capabilities (HT )

Railway sources have hinted that if all goes as planned, the sleeper coach Vande Bharat could be operational by Diwali.

A senior railway official, who wished to remain anonymous, revealed that both Northeastern Railways (NER) and Northern Railways have submitted proposals to the railway board, requesting the introduction of sleeper coaches on this route. The final decision, however, rests with the railway board.

Currently,11 Vande Bharat trains are operational in UP. The recent unveiling of India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper trainset at BEML Complex in Bengaluru by minister for railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, marked a significant development. During the event, Vaishnaw described the occasion as a “historic moment” for Indian Railways.

“The much-awaited Vande Bharat Sleeper trainset will provide people with a world-class travel experience and best-in-class amenities. The dedication and expertise of BEML’s leadership and engineers have made this remarkable achievement possible,” Vaishnaw said, while also sharing images of the new trains.

According to officials, the Vande Bharat sleeper trains are designed with enhanced acceleration and deceleration capabilities, ensuring passengers enjoy a smooth, jerk-free ride. These trains can reach speeds of up to 160 mph, offering a fast and comfortable travel option.

In addition to the speed and comfort, the trains will feature modern interiors, including sensor-operated intercommunication doors, automatic external passenger doors, and GFRP panels. Passenger amenities will be upgraded, with ample luggage space, modular pantries, security cameras, display panels, and public address systems. First-class AC carriages will offer hot water showers, and the upper berths will be equipped with padded surfaces for added comfort. The staircase leading to these berths has also been redesigned for better accessibility.

With these enhancements, the Vande Bharat sleeper train aims to provide a cutting-edge travel experience for passengers on long-distance journeys.