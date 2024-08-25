U.P. minister inspects Kanha Upvan in Lucknow, stresses making it self-sustaining

Uttar Pradesh urban development and energy minister AK Sharma issued several directives to officials to improve management of Kanha Upvan Gaushala during its inspection in Nadarganj here on Sunday. The Lucknow Municipal Corporation operates the gaushala. Uttar Pradesh minister AK Sharma performing a ritual during his visit to Kanha Upvan in Lucknow on August 25. (Sourced)

He toured the entire premises on a golf cart, inspecting various facilities, including cowsheds, bull enclosure, workers’ quarters, pastureland, animal and bird treatment centre among others. The minister also performed a ritual and fed jaggery to cow there. Besides, he planted a “bel” (wood apple) sapling in the gaushala’s garden, emphasising the importance of environment conservation.

Highlighting the significance of cows in Sanatana Dharma, Sharma said even Lord Krishna was a cow worshipper. He lauded the efforts being made at Kanha Upvan for the conservation and promotion of not only cows but also environmental preservation.

The minister noted that the gaushala houses over 9,800 cattle, along with other abandoned animals, providing them a safe place.

He appealed to all cattle owners to take responsibility of their cattle and not abandon them. Sharma also urged the general public to report any injured cattle to their nearest municipal body, emphasising that this too is a form of service to the cows.

Farmers were encouraged to donate fodder and straw to support cattle care. During the inspection, the minister found all cowsheds well-maintained, with proper fodder, including bran and green fodder, available in all feeding troughs.

Sharma issued instructions to expand the sheds in certain areas to ensure adequate shelter for all cattle and emphasised the need to make the place self-sustaining. He inquired about the sale of milk and cow dung from the gaushala and reviewed the progress of the Kanha and Radha Sarovar development projects under the Amrut scheme.

He was also briefed about the advanced rumenotomy surgery being performed to remove plastic from cows’ stomachs. Sharma commended the veterinary team at Kanha Upvan for their efforts to save the lives of cattle.

He acknowledged that the daily care and feeding of nearly 9,800 cattle at the gaushala showed the dedication and hard work of the officials and employees there. Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh, additional municipal commissioner Dr Arvind Rao and animal welfare officer Dr Abhinav Verma were prominent among those present during the minister’s inspection.