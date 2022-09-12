UP on high alert after Gyanvapi mosque ruling, police patrolling intensified
Gyanvapi mosque: The Varanasi district court on Monday rejected the Anjuman Intezamia Committee’s plea challenging Hindu worshippers’ request for permission for daily worship of deities.
The Yogi Adityanath government sounded alert in all sensitive areas of Uttar Pradesh including the old city areas in the state capital Lucknow on Monday ahead of the Varanasi court’s ruling in the Gyanvapi matter. Patrolling was intensified in sensitive areas across the state after the district judge, Varanasi, Ajay Krishna Vishvesha pronounced the verdict in favour of Hindu litigants.
“Alert has been sounded in all sensitive areas ahead of the court’s verdict in Gyanvapi matter. Patrolling is going on to ensure peace. Religious heads have issued statements asking for peace to be maintained,” said Prashant Kumar, additional director general of police (law and order).
He added that static reserves have been deployed to ensure no anti-social elements may use the situation to their benefit. Digital volunteers have been asked to keep an eye on social media platforms. Cops on road have been given riots gears.
Also Read | Varanasi court says Hindu side plea for worship in Gyanvapi mosque maintainable
The districts in Western Uttar Pradesh having sizable presence of Muslim population have been put on high alert since morning. Police patrolling in this entire region was intensified after the Gyanvapi verdict.
Cops were put on high alert in Meerut, Muzaffar Nagar, Shamli, Bijnor, Hapur, Saharanpur, Bareli, Badaun and other districts of the region.
Meanwhile, cops have been put on high alert since Monday morning in the state capital . Commissioner of police, Lucknow, SB Shiradkar led the patrolling in old city areas.
“Entire city has been divided into several sectors to ensure peace. Flag march was organised prior to the court’s verdict so that people rest assured that police is there to ensure peace,” said Shiradkar.
Also Read | VIDEO: Hindu worshipper dances after big first win in Gyanvapi mosque row
Flag march was organised in entire city led by police force from the local police station, he added.
The district court in Varanasi on Monday rejected the Anjuman Intezamia Committee’s plea challenging Hindu worshippers’ request for permission for daily worship of Hindu deities in the Gyanvapi mosque.
Delivering the verdict, the court said the case is maintainable and listed it for next hearing on September 22.
-
Cases of mobile, gold chain theft reported during Ganpati immersion
Several cases of mobile theft and chain snatching were reported at Vishrambaug, Faraskhana and other police stations during Ganpati immersion. According to the police, on the last day of the Ganesh festival, three FIRs were registered at Vishrambaug and two at Faraskhana police stations against mobile theft. One chain snatching case has been filed at Wanowrie police station. A 25-year-old woman registered a case of mobile theft in Vishrambaug police station.
-
Trying juvenile as major in murder trial: HC orders probe against police inspector
The Bombay high court has directed the additional commissioner of police, north region, to inquire into the allegations that an inspector attached to Dindoshi police station misled the Juvenile Justice Board and ensured that a minor arrested in a murder case was treated like a major and lodged in the Thane central jail after his father failed to meet The police inspector, Samadhan Wagh demand of ₹50,000.
-
Mohan Veena recital by Ajay P Jha leaves the audience enthralled
Eminent Mohan Veena exponent Ajay P Jha wove magic and left the audience spellbound with his soothing Mohan Veena recital at the 276th Monthly Baithak at the ML Koser Auditorium, Pracheen Kala Kendra, Chandigarh. Jha is the foremost disciple of Grammy Award winner Padmashree Pt Vishwa Mohan Bhatt. Jha was accompanied by city-based Dr Mahendra Prasad Sharma on Tabla. Jha began his recital with 'Raga Jog Kauns' through 'alaap', 'jod alaap' and 'jod jhalla'.
-
Uttarakhand SDRF recovers bodies of 3 teenagers from river after 3-day search
A team of the Uttarakhand state disaster response force (SDRF) recovered the bodies of three teenagers from a river near the stadium in Kotdwar in Pauri district after an intensive search of three days on Monday. The three deceased have been identified as Aryan,16, resident of Govind Nagar, Kotdwar, Deepak, 13, son of Krishna Kumar from Behad Bijnaur in Uttar Pradesh and Namo Chetri, 15, son of Sanjeev Kumar from Govind Nagar Kotdwar.
-
With civic polls not in sight, state govt extends terms of administrators
The Maharashtra government on Monday decided to extend the administrator term for municipal commissioners and Zilla Parishad CEOs for the next six months as it is not possible to conduct local body elections in September. The decision was taken by the Maharashtra cabinet for all the civic bodies including Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nagpur and Nashik where the term of the administrator will soon end and elections are likely to be held only after Diwali.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics