UP on high alert after Gyanvapi mosque ruling, police patrolling intensified

The Yogi Adityanath government sounded alert in all sensitive areas of Uttar Pradesh including the old city areas in the state capital Lucknow on Monday ahead of the Varanasi court’s ruling in the Gyanvapi matter. Patrolling was intensified in sensitive areas across the state after the district judge, Varanasi, Ajay Krishna Vishvesha pronounced the verdict in favour of Hindu litigants.

“Alert has been sounded in all sensitive areas ahead of the court’s verdict in Gyanvapi matter. Patrolling is going on to ensure peace. Religious heads have issued statements asking for peace to be maintained,” said Prashant Kumar, additional director general of police (law and order).

He added that static reserves have been deployed to ensure no anti-social elements may use the situation to their benefit. Digital volunteers have been asked to keep an eye on social media platforms. Cops on road have been given riots gears.

The districts in Western Uttar Pradesh having sizable presence of Muslim population have been put on high alert since morning. Police patrolling in this entire region was intensified after the Gyanvapi verdict.

Cops were put on high alert in Meerut, Muzaffar Nagar, Shamli, Bijnor, Hapur, Saharanpur, Bareli, Badaun and other districts of the region.

Meanwhile, cops have been put on high alert since Monday morning in the state capital . Commissioner of police, Lucknow, SB Shiradkar led the patrolling in old city areas.

“Entire city has been divided into several sectors to ensure peace. Flag march was organised prior to the court’s verdict so that people rest assured that police is there to ensure peace,” said Shiradkar.

Flag march was organised in entire city led by police force from the local police station, he added.

The district court in Varanasi on Monday rejected the Anjuman Intezamia Committee’s plea challenging Hindu worshippers’ request for permission for daily worship of Hindu deities in the Gyanvapi mosque.

Delivering the verdict, the court said the case is maintainable and listed it for next hearing on September 22.