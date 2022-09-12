Home / India News / VIDEO | Hindu worshipper dances after big first win in Gyanvapi mosque row

VIDEO | Hindu worshipper dances after big first win in Gyanvapi mosque row

india news
Updated on Sep 12, 2022 04:22 PM IST

Gyanvapi mosque case: The Muslim side is set to move the Allahabad High Court.

Gyanvapi mosque case
ByHT News Desk

'Bharat is happy… and my Hindu brothers & sisters should light diyas to celebrate', Manju Vyas - one of five Hindu women whose plea for daily worship at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Uttar Pradesh has been allowed to stand by the Varanasi district court - told reporters Monday.

A 47-second clip shared by news agency ANI showed Vyas screaming in delight and chanting 'Har Har Mahadev', after which she starts clapping and dancing.

"It is a win for Hindus… the next hearing is on September 22. It's a foundation stone for the Gyanvapi temple," Sohan Lal Arya, another petitioner, said.

Minutes earlier, district Judge AK Vishvesha rejected the Anjuman Committee's plea challenging the Hindu worshippers' request for permission for daily worship of Hindu deities in the Gyanvapi mosque.

READ | Hindu side's plea for worship in Gyanvapi mosque maintainable: Court

The Muslim side is now set to move the Allahabad High Court.

Earlier today an alert was sounded in sensitive areas of the state ahead of the ruling. "Peace being ensured. Religious heads have issued statements asking for peace to be maintained," Prashant Kumar, ADG (Law and Order), said.

With input from ANI

