Security beefed up in Varanasi day ahead of ruling in Gyanvapi mosque case
Varanasi: Commissioner of Police A Satish Ganesh said forces have been deployed in areas where people of both communities reside. Officers have been asked to interact with religious leaders in their areas to ensure peace is maintained, he added.
The administration in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, stepped up security in the temple town and clamped prohibitory orders on Sunday. The measures were taken a day ahead of a likely judgement that may come in the sensitive Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case.
A Varanasi court may pronounce the judgment on the maintainability of the plea on Monday.
Commissioner of Police A Satish Ganesh said forces have been deployed in areas where people of both communities reside.
“Section 144 implemented in city. Police force posted in areas where mix population resides. Patrolling on. We're trying our best to ensure there is no law and order situation concern,” Ganesh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
He added officers have been asked to interact with religious leaders in their respective areas to ensure that peace is maintained.
Last month, district judge AK Vishvesh had reserved the order till September 12 in the matter.
The top police officer said the entire city has been divided into sectors which have been allocated police force as per their requirement.
Directives for flag march and foot march in sensitive areas have also been issued, Ganesh added.
Checking has been intensified in the district's border areas, hotels and guest houses, while an eye is being also kept on social media.
Five women had filed a petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are said to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.
The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee said the Gyanvapi mosque is a Waqf property and questioned the maintainability of the plea.
Madan Mohan Yadav, a lawyer of the Hindu side, said that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a temple. The case is being heard by the district court following a Supreme Court order.
Earlier, a lower court had ordered a videography survey of the complex. The survey work was completed on May 16 and the report was presented in the court on May 19.
The Hindu side had claimed in the lower court that a Shivling was found during the videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex but it was contested by the Muslim side.
(With inputs from agencies)
