Varanasi court says Hindu side's plea for worship in Gyanvapi mosque maintainable

The district court in Varanasi on Monday rejected the Anjuman Intezamia Committee's plea challenging Hindu worshippers' request for permission for daily worship of Hindu deities in the Gyanvapi mosque.

A single bench of district Judge AK Vishvesh delivering the verdict in the Gyanvapi Shrinagar Gauri dispute case said the case is maintainable.

The Anjuman Intezamia Committee that represents the Muslim side will now move to the Allahabad high court challenging the lower court .

Man Bhadur Singh, counsel of the Hindu side who represents one of the plaintiff in the maintainability of the suit, said the plea of Muslim side has been rejected.

Earlier in the day, an alert had been sounded in all sensitive areas of Uttar Pradesh in view of the court ruling. Police said patrolling is on. “Peace being ensured. Religious heads have issued statements asking for peace to be maintained,” said ADG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar.

Soon after the verdict was out, a flag march was conducted in Lucknow's old city area by the commissioner of police.

A day ago, the administration in Varanasi had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC and deployed additional police forces in areas where people from both communities live.

The district judge had last month reserved the order till September 12 in the communally sensitive matter. The case was being heard by the district court following a Supreme Court order.

Earlier, a lower court had ordered a videographic survey of the complex. The survey work was completed on May 16 and the report was submitted before presented in the court on May 19.

According to the Hindu side, a Shivling was found during the videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex, but it was contested by the Muslim side.