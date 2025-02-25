UP police chief issues directives for security during Maha Shivratri

Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar issued directives to all zonal additional director generals of Police (ADGs), commissioners, inspectors general (IGs), deputy inspectors general (DIGs), and district police chiefs across the state. The instructions focus on ensuring effective security arrangements and traffic management for Maha Shivratri.(PTI)

The instructions focus on ensuring effective security arrangements and traffic management for Maha Shivratri on February 26, and the ongoing Mahakumbh.

According to the directives, special vigilance should be maintained on routes used by Kanwariyas travelling on foot or by various vehicles to Shiva temples for ‘Jalabhishek’.

“Adequate police deployment must be ensured for their safety and smooth movement. Security arrangements should also be reinforced at religious sites with anti-sabotage checks and proper crowd management, including the use of loudspeakers and deployment of Quick Response Teams (QRTs) at strategic points,” said DGP Prashant Kumar.

Kumar added that senior officers, station house officers (SHOs), and field personnel must be briefed about the security of Kanwariyas.

“Regular police pickets and patrolling should be arranged along Kanwar routes. Alternative traffic routes should be designated in advance to facilitate diversions, and special police measures should be in place to prevent any road accidents, particularly at night,” he said.

The state police chief also stressed updating festival registers with past incidents and identifying sensitive areas prone to disturbances.

District officials must conduct inspections and implement security plans accordingly.

Meetings should be held with religious leaders, event organisers, and camp managers to ensure the smooth conduct of festivities.

“Additionally, security should be upped at all Shiva temples, major roads, and areas with mixed populations. River ghats should be equipped with divers and safety equipment, while CCTV cameras must be installed at designated spots. Morning patrol units should conduct regular checks around religious sites,” he added.

Considering the large influx of devotees for Mahakumbh, heightened security measures are required across religious towns such as Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Mirzapur.

Special monitoring should be conducted at railway stations, metro stations, and bus terminals, with sufficient police presence and checking teams deployed for crowd control, the DGP said.

He said that social media platforms should be closely monitored to track misinformation and objectionable content.

Authorities have been directed to take immediate legal action against false rumours and ensure their prompt refutation.

Intelligence units must remain vigilant against anti-social or communal elements, taking pre-emptive action based on gathered intelligence.