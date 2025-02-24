Yogi Adityanath's jibe at Maha Kumbh critics: ‘Pig got dirt, vultures got dead bodies’

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath took a sharp jibe at the opposition for criticising the government's arrangements in the ongoing Maha Kumbh, saying whatever people searched for at the Hindu festival, received it. "Vultures got only dead bodies. Pigs got dirt," he said in the UP assembly. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during the budget session of the UP assembly.(PTI)

The UP CM also lashed out at the Samajwadi Party.

"Sensitive people got a beautiful picture of relationships. People with faith got a sense of fulfilment. Gentlemen got gentlemanliness, the poor got employment, and the rich got business. Devotees got clean arrangements... Devotees got God. It means that everyone has seen and felt things according to their nature and character," he added.

Yogi Adityanath said the Maha Kumbh gave the message of unity to the world.

"All the people are bathing at one ghat. What can be a bigger message of unity than this and this is the true Sanatan Dharma too," the chief minister added.

Also read: Yogi Adityanath attacks Akhilesh Yadav over Maha Kumbh: ‘Non-Sanatani was in-charge in 2013’

‘Non-Sanatani became in-charge of Maha Kumbh’

He further said that in 2013 Kumbh, former CM Akhilesh Yadav appointed a non-Sanatani as the mela's in-charge.

He was referring to the Kumbh organised in 2013 when Akhilesh Yadav was the Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Mohammad Azam Khan was made the in charge of the religious congregation.

"We have not played with faith like you. In your time, the chief minister did not have time to see and review the event and therefore he appointed a non-Sanatani as the in-charge of Kumbh," he further said.

Also read: Yogi says U.P. will be trillion-dollar economy by 2029, attacks Oppn

He claimed the 2013 Kumbh was fraught with chaos, corruption and pollution.

"But here I myself was reviewing Kumbh and am still doing it. This is the reason that whoever went to the Kumbh in 2013 saw chaos, corruption, and pollution. There was no water fit for bathing in the Triveni of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. The prime minister of Mauritius is an example of this who refused to take a bath," he said.

With inputs from PTI