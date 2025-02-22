Yogi says U.P. will be trillion-dollar economy by 2029, attacks Oppn

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday declared that Uttar Pradesh will become a trillion-dollar economy by 2029 and attacked the Opposition for calling the objective unachievable. The state government had drawn a roadmap in 2022 and a five-year timeline was worked out to achieve this objective, he said. (PTI)

He also said India would become a five-trillion dollar economy by 2027.

This is the first time that the chief minister has set a deadline of sorts for U.P. achieve the trillion dollar economy target. The state government had drawn a roadmap in 2022 and a five-year timeline was worked out to achieve this objective, he said.

Uttar Pradesh, which has all the resources, was placed in the category of a BIMARU state by the Samajwadi Party-led government but has become the second largest economy in the country now and will surely become a trillion-dollar economy in 2029, the chief minister said.

(BIMARU is an acronym used to describe the economic backwardness of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.)

“I assure the House. Uttar Pradesh will not only become a trillion-dollar economy by 2029, it will also become the largest economy in the country,” Yogi Adityanath said, replying to a question by Samajwadi Party member Ragini during Question Hour in the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly here.

“Those saying that trillion-dollar economy was unachievable may be having an ill-feeling while the state government has all the good feelings to do so,” Adityanath said.

While asking supplementary questions, Ragini had observed that the state would not become a trillion-dollar economy at the present pace of growth.

“We will not become a trillion-dollar economy if we continue to follow the present growth rate...,” Ragini said. She also urged the chief minister to speak about the efforts to lift those below the poverty line and for the middle class.

Countering her, the chief minister said, “I can understand your problem. Your leader says India cannot become a developed country and you will have to follow him. So, your statement that U.P. cannot become a trillion-dollar economy is in accordance with the mood in your party. India is the fifth largest economy and will become a five-trillion economy by 2027... Some people may not feel good about this. Those pursuing a personal agenda will not like India to develop... But in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and since 2022, we are moving ahead with the programme to make Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy,” he said.

Giving details about the work being done by his government to achieve the objective, he further said, “I am happy to tell you that you that we have achieved the set targets in the past three years. When we formed this government, the state’s economy was ₹12 lakh crore. This will become ₹27.50 lakh crore at the end of this financial year (March 31, 2025). This is despite the worldwide slowdown following the spread of the corona pandemic. Uttar Pradesh’s growth rate today is highest in the country,” he said.

He also said his government was committed to bringing the state’s economy to the level of one trillion dollars in five years and to achieve this objective the departments have been divided into 10 sectors. He also said an action plan has been worked out and an officer of additional chief secretary/principal secretary level was monitoring this on its basis regularly. He said this is also monitored by the respective ministers in charge of the departments and the CM dashboard every month. Adityanath said he, too, was monitoring the same every three months.

Yogi Adityanath listed the 10 sectors and the departments incorporated therein.

“We should feel proud that under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 25 crore people have been lifted above poverty line in the past 10 years. He said Uttar Pradesh has also lifted six crore people above the poverty line in the past eight years,” he said.

The chief minister said all this reflected on the change in every sector. He said Prayagraj Maha Kumbh-2025 was an example, and the Mahakumbh will contribute ₹3 lakh crore to the state’s economy.