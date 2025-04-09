UP Police portal gets prestigious SKOCH Award

The “Investigation, Prosecution and Conviction Portal”, developed in-house by the Technical Services Unit of Uttar Pradesh Police, has been honoured with the prestigious SKOCH Award at national level in the “Police & Safety” category recently. DGP Prashant Kumar receives the SKOCH award (Sourced)

Additional director general (technical services) Naveen Arora handed over the SKOCH Award certificate to UP Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar.

Team members Taru Mathur and Ankit Pratap Yadav, who played an important role in the development of the portal, were also specially appreciated. This national recognition reflects Uttar Pradesh Police’s commitment to innovation-driven policing, professional excellence, and fair justice delivery.

The portal plays a vital role in identifying serious and sensitive crimes such as mafia-related offenses, POCSO, rape, and other heinous cases, and ensures continuous monitoring of timely investigation and charge sheet filing, stated a press note from UP Police headquarters shared on Tuesday. Furthermore, it ensures swift justice through the effective monitoring of court trials.

The SKOCH Award covers the best of efforts in digital, financial and social inclusion. It encompasses the best of governance, inclusive growth, excellence in technology and applications, change management, corporate leadership, corporate governance, citizen services delivery, capacity building, empowerment and other such softer issues.

“Through this portal, nearly 85,000 convictions have been achieved so far, and more than 40,000 pending cases over five years old have been successfully resolved. This initiative has greatly strengthened public trust and confidence in law and order,” stated the press note.