UP Sainik School gets its first woman principal

: Colonel Seema Mishra, 47, has been appointed the first woman principal of the 65-year-old Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey UP Sainik School, Lucknow. Her two-year term begins from the date of joining, according to an order issued by Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, additional chief secretary, Basic and Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh. She succeeds Colonel Rajesh Raghav, who has led the institution since January 2021. Colonel Seema Mishra (Sourced)

“Heading the first Sainik School of the country with its rich legacy will be a challenging and honourable responsibility,” she said. “As the school’s first woman principal, I know people will view my work through that lens. I am committed to carrying forward the good work done by Col Raghav.”

Col Mishra said her priority will be to ensure more boys and girls qualify for the National Defence Academy. UP Sainik School became the first in India to admit girl cadets in 2018, beginning with 15 students.

Commissioned into the Army Educational Corps in 2003, Col Mishra has 22 years of service. Her postings include instructor at the Indian Military Academy, first lady administration officer at Rashtriya Military School, Belgaum, vice-principal at Sainik School Kapurthala, and instructor at the Army Educational Corps Centre, Pachmarhi.

Her dedication has earned her both the Chief of Army Staff and Vice Chief of Army Staff Commendation Cards.