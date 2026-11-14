UP shifts 38 IAS officers: 5 dists get new DMs, LDA new V-C

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday transferred 38 IAS officers, including district magistrates of five districts. LDA V-C Prathmesh Kumar has been made Sitapur district magistrate. (Pic for representation)

Anuj Singh, special secretary in chief minister’s office and additional director, Mandi Parishad, has been appointed vice-chairman, Lucknow Development Authority (LDA). LDA V-C Prathmesh Kumar has been made Sitapur district magistrate.

Gaurav Singh Sogarwal has been appointed DM of Siddharthnagar, Shivasharanappa GN as DM of Maharajganj, Joginder Singh as DM of Bijnor and Sunil Kumar Singh as DM of Muzaffarnagar. Rajaganpathi R has been appointed director of SUDA.

Vikramaditya Singh Malik has been made Meerut Development Authority V-C, Himanshu Nagpal is appointed as municipal commissioner, Ghaziabad, and Shashwat Tripurari has been made municipal commissioner, Varanasi.

While Abhishek Kumar has been made chief development officer, Gorakhpur, Sanjay Kumar Meena is additional CEO, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority. Rajesh Kumar has been made CDO, Ayodhya. Krishna Kumar Singh has been made additional CEO Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority.

Nitin Madan has been made joint managing director, UP Jal Nigam (Urban).

Vandana Tripathi has been made additional commissioner, Saharanpur division, Preeti Jaiswal has got the post of additional CEO, Noida. Special secretary, coordination, Pratyush Pandey has been given additional charge of additional director, Mandi Parishad while Umesh Mishra has been appointed special secretary, urban development.

Nupur Goel is now additional CEO, Greater Noida and Sandeep Kumar has been made CDO, Meerut. Pawan Kumar Meena has been appointed special secretary, Namami Gange and rural water supply. Umesh Pratap Singh has been made special secretary, PWD.

Poonam Nigam has been made CDO, Fatehpur while Praveen Verma is additional CEO, Greater Noida. Sri Laxmi VS has been made special secretary, women welfare and Sunil Kumar Chaudhary appointed additional land consolidation officer, Revenue Board.

Shahid Ahmed has been appointed additional director, Ram Manohar Lohia UP Administration and Management Academy. Shishir Kumar Singh has been made CDO, Shravasti. Shailendra Kumar Singh is appointed CDO, Aligarh and Yogendra Kumar has been made CDO, Firozabad.

Shatrohan Vaishya has been made additional CEO, YEIDA, Manoj Kumar appointed additional commissioner, Varanasi division, and Atul Kumar is additional commissioner, Bareilly division. Manju Lata has been made additional municipal commissioner, Moradabad Municipal Corporation.

Pratibha Singh has been made additional commissioner, Kanpur division. The charge of OSD, Greater Noida, has been removed from Saumya Srivastava, additional resident commissioner.