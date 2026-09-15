UP steps up power management amid coal shortage, officials directed to ensure rostered supply

With coal shortages affecting power generation, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) stepped up measures to manage available electricity and ensure supply as per the prescribed roster across the state.

For representation only

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Additional chief secretary (energy) and chairman of the state’s energy corporations, Ashish Kumar Goel reviewed the power supply situation on Monday and directed officials to ensure scheduled hours of supply in all areas. He asked officials to procure electricity from wherever it was available and make optimum use of available resources.

The corporation said it was purchasing power at rates of up to ₹10 per unit during the day, when availability was relatively better, to minimise curtailment. Efforts are also being made to provide rural, tehsil, Nagar Panchayat and Bundelkhand areas with supply beyond their scheduled roster.

“At night, when availability is more constrained, limited curtailment of power is being undertaken in rural areas due to a shortage of 2,000-3,000 MW,” Goyel said, adding, “The corporation is coordinating with all concerned agencies to improve coal and power availability.”

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{{^usCountry}} Around 1,500 MW additional power is expected in the next two-three days with the likely return of some units at Anpara-D, Harduaganj-E and Jawaharpur that are currently shut due to boiler tube leakage. “Diversion of Anpara coal to Lanco and improved coal supplies to Bara have also helped increase night-time availability by around 700 MW,” he claimed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Around 1,500 MW additional power is expected in the next two-three days with the likely return of some units at Anpara-D, Harduaganj-E and Jawaharpur that are currently shut due to boiler tube leakage. “Diversion of Anpara coal to Lanco and improved coal supplies to Bara have also helped increase night-time availability by around 700 MW,” he claimed. {{/usCountry}}

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