UP supplied record 30K MW power last summer: AK Sharma at ministerial group meeting

In a push for power sector reforms, the central government has stressed the need to modernise electricity distribution, reduce dependence on coal, and ensure affordable and uninterrupted power supply to consumers. UP energy minister AK Sharma (File)

Union minister of state for power Shripad Yesso Naik emphasised that achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of self-reliance in energy required urgent reforms and greater adoption of renewable energy.

Speaking at a high-level ministerial meeting here on Saturday, Naik highlighted the necessity of reducing line losses, financially strengthening discoms or distribution companies, and leveraging new technology to enhance distribution efficiency. He underlined that a transition from coal-based power generation to renewable energy sources was crucial for long-term sustainability.

Energy ministers from Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh participated in the discussions alongside senior officials from the Union and state energy ministries, directors, and private sector representatives.

States, according to a government spokesman, shared their progress in power sector improvements and proposed further reforms, including better human resource availability, skilled staff, net metering, battery storage, pump storage, and expanded Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiatives.

Uttar Pradesh energy minister AK Sharma highlighted the state’s achievements in power reforms, citing a record 30,618 MW power supply last summer, positioning UP as the leading state in electricity distribution.

He detailed ongoing efforts to curb power theft, reduce line losses, and enhance consumer grievance redressal through digital platforms. Sharma also noted that UP had electrified 1.21 lakh remote hamlets and was producing 213 tonnes of bio-compressed gas per day.

The Ministerial Group commended UP’s innovative steps, particularly the computer-based ‘Test-Less Service’ system in Kanpur’s Kesco to resolve billing issues. Sharma reaffirmed the state’s commitment to meeting rising power demand by constructing new substations, launching renewable energy projects, and strengthening the grid.

“The Ministerial Group’s recommendations are expected to play a crucial role in shaping future policies for a sustainable and efficient power sector across India,” the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Awadhesh Kumar Verma criticised the meeting, alleging that discussions focused on raising electricity tariffs annually and paving the way for privatization instead of ensuring 24-hour power supply across the state.

“Rather than deliberating on ending the roster system, which still exists in Uttar Pradesh—making it the only state in the country where rural areas lack round-the-clock power supply—the meeting revolved around strategies to justify tariff hikes and attract private players,” he said.