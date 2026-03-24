Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that their government will build sports colleges in every comissionary for, so that when the 100th edition of the Commonwealth Games is held in Ahmedabad in 2030, the sportspersons from the state could lead the country. UP to build sports colleges in all divisions ahead of 2030 Commonwealth Games: Adityanath

"We have decided that sports colleges will be built in every commissionary , and they will be developed as a centre of excellence for a particular sport," the chief minister said.

He said that the sports university, sports colleges, and centres of excellence in the state are aligned with India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics, which will enable India to win the maximum number of medals when the Olympics are held. For this, the youth of Uttar Pradesh should also contribute their share.

He said that they will start the work now, so when the 100th edition of the Commonwealth Games is held in Ahmedabad in 2030, then the sportspersons from the state will lead the country.

Emphasising discipline and unyielding spirit, Adityanath said, "Behind every single medal lies a story of its own. That story is not merely a tale of destiny; behind it lies a struggle. Behind it lies discipline, and behind it lies an unyielding spirit - a firm resolve never to give up."

He added that we must remember that talent provides the start, but it is hard work that carries one to the finish line.

"A person who falls is the one who will rise, and the one who rises is the one who will triumph. Remember that the one who trembles at the prospect of falling will never be able to rise again. And the one who shows negligence in rising or in any way faces difficulty in doing so, will never be able to come close to victory," Adityanath said.

Yogi Adityanath was addressing a ceremony held for the distribution of appointment letters and prize money to international medal-winning athletes.

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