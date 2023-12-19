close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P. to enhance youth’s skill development through ITIs, polytechnics

U.P. to enhance youth’s skill development through ITIs, polytechnics

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 19, 2023 10:41 PM IST

As part of the government’s ongoing efforts to equip ITIs and polytechnic institutes with necessary facilities and enhance the training process, a new proposal has been invited.

As part of Uttar Pradesh government’s continuous efforts to equip ITIs and polytechnic institutes with necessary resources and elevate the training process, the department of vocational education, skill development, entrepreneurship, and the department of technical education (UPVESD&TE) have initiated an agency selection process. This aims to implement comprehensive training and skill development systems for the operation of newly established ITIs and polytechnic institutions across various districts in the state, as stated in an official government press release.

Technical Education (HT File Photo)
Technical Education (HT File Photo)

Proposals are invited through the Request for Proposal (RFP) medium from agencies by UPVESD&TE to identify entities that will carry out the exercise based on the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, as mentioned in the press release.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

The agency chosen by UPVESD&TE will be responsible for enhancing the facilities in the institutional infrastructure of various newly established ITIs and polytechnics in the state. This includes developing technology to meet training needs, upgrading the institutions’ working systems with modern technology, and executing responsibilities such as proper management.

The selected agency will also handle the operation, maintenance, and management of the institutes in accordance with the provisions of applicable laws under the agreement entered into by UPVESD&TE. Additionally, the agency will receive certain economic benefits and concessions within the stipulated time for discharging these functions.

Facilities for construction and operation will be provided under the project. The agency will be equipped with all necessary facilities to complete the designated projects in the current construction work of ITIs and polytechnics. It will ensure compliance with intellectual property laws for any specific tools, materials, or processes covered/protected.

The agency may also be involved in the selection and appointment of faculty members and other staff, with periodic monitoring. Special attention will be paid to ensuring that individuals appointed as faculty members and administrative staff are legally qualified and possess sufficient experience in modern training.

Completion of these processes will lead to technological advancement with the installation of modern equipment in ITIs and polytechnics. Simultaneously, the recruitment of skilled staff will ensure that trainees in these institutions receive appropriate training.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out