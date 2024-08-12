U.P. to introduce toll-free number for Vidya Samiksha Kendras soon

As part of its pursuit to enhance the quality of education in Uttar Pradesh, the state government is all set to implement a toll-free number system for the Vidya Samiksha Kendras. This toll-free line will serve as a platform for gathering feedback, addressing issues, and resolving school education enquiries from parents, students, and teachers, said a government spokesperson. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The system will use interactive voice response (IVR) technology to address various educational concerns. The Uttar Pradesh Development Systems Corporation Limited (UPDESCO) oversees the creation and implementation of this automated system, allowing callers to access or provide information without direct interaction with a live agent. UPDESCO has initiated selecting and allocating agencies for this project, the press release read.

This initiative is expected to enhance public engagement and strengthen the education system to help students in primary, upper primary, and composite schools throughout the state. All Vidya Samiksha Kendras will also be integrated into this process.

Vidya Samiksha Kendras will leverage its resources and personnel to address enquiries received through this toll-free helpline. The helpline will offer easy access to information on educational schemes, programmes, and services while enhancing the education system through increased public participation.

This initiative will boost citizen satisfaction and improve educational outcomes by expanding public reach and engagement. Parents will also be able to voice their concerns about their children’s education, and the solutions provided through the helpline will help resolve the challenges students face.

The proposed toll-free number system will be designed to meet both current and future needs. It will include advanced features such as IVR integration, parallel channels on the same number, call waiting, messaging, scalability, reliability, and 24/7 accessibility, along with comprehensive call reporting.

Additional capabilities will include voice ticketing, voice tracking, a web interface, a live call dashboard, voicemail, call logs, multi-language support, SMS notifications, call queuing, waiting announcements, agent and supervisor logins, and follow-up and task reminders.

1.40 cr U.P. students, teachers pledge to make state drug-free

Lucknow

Nearly 1.40 crore students and teachers from council schools took a pledge on Monday to make Uttar Pradesh drug-free.

Basic education minister (independent charge) Sandeep Singh said, “Under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanathji, 1.40 crore students and teachers across all council schools in the state were administered the oath to stay away from drugs all their lives and to make the state drug-free. The chief minister has been actively working on this initiative, having launched the ‘Drug-Free State, Empowered State’ campaign, with all state departments playing a vital role in its implementation.”

The official X handle of the basic education department in a post said, “To make the state ‘drug-free’, students and teachers of all council schools were administered an oath. It was also administered in the composite school located in Jakhiya Kalan of Shahjahanpur.”