UPERC amends rules for speedy installation of rooftop solar systems

The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) has amended rules for expeditious disposal of applications for and installation of rooftop solar systems in Uttar Pradesh. Also, applications for rooftop solar systems up to 10 kW capacity, complete in all respects, will be deemed to have been accepted without requiring a technical feasibility study.

The commission has mandated that for installation of rooftop solar photo voltaic systems the technical feasibility study must necessarily be completed within 15 days and the outcome of the study will be intimated to the applicant, failing which it will be presumed that the proposal is technically feasible.

The commission has also ruled that applications for rooftop solar systems up to 10 kW capacity, complete in all respects, will be deemed to have been accepted without requiring a technical feasibility study and any commensurate enhancement of the sanctioned load of the consumer, as may be required, will be carried out by the distribution licencee.

The UPERC issued the amendments on Tuesday in response to a request by the UPNEDA that had urged the UPERC to issue directions to the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) regarding changes in the requirement of Technical Feasibility Report (TFR) in line with the provisions contained in the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Amendment Rules, 2024 notified by the Centre.