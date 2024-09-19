UPPCL proposes facile power connections

Lucknow The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL) has submitted a proposal to the Regulatory Commission, aiming to ensure that all consumers can receive electricity connections without unnecessary hassle, in a transparent manner. According to the proposed plan, consumers will be able to apply for electricity connections online and obtain them easily, eliminating the need for physical visits and lengthy procedures. The cumbersome process of estimates will also be removed, preventing any consumer exploitation in this regard. UPPCL chairman Dr. Ashish Goyal said that the corporation was committed to safeguarding consumer interests. (Pic for representation)

Under this new system, the connection fee will be determined at the time of application on the UPPCL website and consumers will be able to pay the amount online. The electricity connection will then be provided within a stipulated time frame.

Previously, applicants for a 2 kW connection within 100 meters had to deposit ₹21,422. Under the proposed arrangement, they will now need to pay only ₹2,522, saving them ₹18,900. Similarly, domestic consumers requiring connections of 5 to 10 kW currently pay between ₹39,157 and ₹2,08,657 in line charges. Under the new system, they will only need to deposit amounts ranging from ₹14,957 to ₹24,957, resulting in savings of up to ₹1,83,700.

UPPCL chairman Dr. Ashish Goyal said that the corporation was committed to safeguarding consumer interests .The new proposal also addresses a major issue regarding estimates for connections beyond 40 metres, which often led to consumer grievances due to inflated or incorrect cost calculations. The estimation process will be scrapped for connections up to 150 kW, meaning that consumers will only need to deposit a fixed amount according to the load required and they will receive their connection without any hassle.

For connections up to 250 metres from the existing line, a single fixed fee will be charged at the time of application. After that, the responsibility for building the line, installing transformers or enhancing capacity will fall on the power distribution company and no additional charges will be levied on the consumer. This will also help resolve difficulties in issuing connections in newly developed areas.

The UPPCL chairman said that there were numerous complaints about delays and exploitation during the estimation process for connections beyond 40 metres. The proposed system was designed to enhance transparency and ease for consumers, allowing them to obtain electricity connections effortlessly from their homes.