UPRTOU to hold 16th convocation ceremony on Jan 28

The 16th convocation of UP’s lone state open university—Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU)—will be organised on January 28 while following the Covid-19 protocol. The programme will be chaired by governor Anandiben Patel, who is also the chancellor of the open university.

The chief guest of the convocation would be vice chancellor, Gujarat Central University, Gandhi Nagar, prof Rama Shankar Dubey who will deliver the convocation speech, said varsity officials. Talking to media persons, vice chancellor, UPRTOU, prof Seema Singh said 21 gold medals, including 10 to male students and 11 to female students, will be awarded during the ceremony.

“Degrees will be awarded to students who have passed the examination of December 2020 and June 2021 session of the university. There are total 19,151 such students, including 11,225 males and 7,926 females. Monika Pandey of Lucknow will be awarded the Chancellor’s Medal,” Singh added.

“All the necessary preparations for holding the convocation have been completed. The ceremony will be organised in an offline mode with students wearing traditional dresses i.e. male students would be wearing white coloured kurta-dhoti/pyjama while female students would have yellow sari/salwar suit as their attires”, said the VC.

She further said in the postgraduate category, the gold medal will be awarded to six toppers. Similarly, in the undergraduate category, gold medals will be awarded to six toppers of different schools. Besides, eight meritorious students will also be awarded donor gold medals.

“This time the university has decided to give a donor gold medal in the memory of Prof Sushil Prakash Gupta, former director, School of Education of UPRTOU. The university lost him during the pandemic. The late Sushil Prakash Gupta Memorial Gold Medal will be given to Priyanka Singh, a student of MA (Education)”, said prof Singh.

The VC also said adequate arrangements for cleanliness and parking were being made around the venue in compliance with the Covid-19 protocol. “We will be strictly following all the pandemic norms and ensuring safety of everyone attending the convocation,” she said.

