UPSRTC revamp projects: Suspension of ops at 23 bus stations for 2 yrs on cards

Several bus stations across the state are scheduled to be modernised in the coming months, following the completion of the exercise at Charbagh bus station.

Some 350 buses and 5,000 passengers are estimated to be affected by the remodelling of the state capital’s main bus station.

With the Rae Bareli bus station to soon follow suit, more passengers will be required to make adjustments to their daily routine.

Last month, transport minister Dayashankar Singh announced that 23 bus stations of the state will be modernised through public private partnerships (PPP) by collaborating with independent companies which invest in improving the infrastructure of bus stations and reap the benefits of the revenue made thereafter.

According to the UP State Road Transport Corporation authorities, in the Lucknow division alone, two bus stations and two workshops are to be modernised and rebuilt - the bus stations of Charbagh and Rae Bareli, and the workshops at Gomti Nagar and Amausi.

UPSRTC Lucknow regional manager, RK Tripathi, confirmed that the start of the remodelling was celebrated at the Gomti Nagar bus station on Monday.

Tripathi further said, “Over 300 buses operate from the Rae Bareli station, and it definitely sees a footfall of 3000 to 4000 passengers daily,” who will have to catch buses from a different location for 1.5 to 2 years in the near future.”

Eleven such projects will be starting within weeks, said Yajuvendra Kumar, general manager (PPP projects), UPSRTC. “Letters of intent for 11 of the projects have already been issued - the four Lucknow division projects, bus stations in Ghaziabad, Kaushambi, Prayagraj and Agra Fort,” shared Kumar. “For a year or two, passengers will have to adjust to new routes and bus stops, but afterwards, they will be able to reap the benefits of modernised bus stations with new facilities,” he stressed.

“This will certainly have a brief impact on the thousands of passengers, at least 2000 to 5000 at each of these bus stations, given that all of these remodelling projects will be happening at roughly the same time,” he admitted.

He further said, permissions, NOCs (no objection certificates) and map approvals have been obtained for almost all the projects - “We are awaiting cabinet approvals on the remaining 12 projects, which should come in a matter of weeks.”