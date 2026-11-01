UPSSSC PET 2026 ends; 68.79% candidates write test

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026 ended on Sunday. A total of 35,41,297 candidates were registered for the PET 2026 written examination. Of them, 24,36,253 candidates (68.79%) appeared. The exam was conducted on October 25, October 30, and November 1 at 1,372 examination centres across 60 districts of the state.

Candidates coming out of an exam centre after writing the UPSSSC PET 2026 in Lucknow on November 1. (HT photo)

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On Sunday, an FIR was filed at a police station in Mainpuri district against one candidate, Rakesh Kumar, who was found in possession of a Bluetooth device. A total of 27 candidates were identified as suspicious through AI matching during the examination held on Sunday.

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Thus, FIRs were filed against two candidates in the entire examination, and a total of 67 candidates were identified as suspicious. Further action will be taken after investigation.

Arrangements were made to install and properly operate jammers at examination centres in 20 districts, eliminating the possibility of unauthorised electronic communication during the examination, said UPSSSC chairman SN Sabat.

A total of 2744 sector and static magistrates and around 93,738 officers/personnel were deployed to ensure the smooth conduct and effective supervision of the examination. The examination process was continuously monitored by senior officials from a control room established at the Commission’s office, using a total of 31,602 CCTV cameras installed at the examination centres.

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{{^usCountry}} A separate helpline was also set up for each district where the examination was held. The UPSSSC made comprehensive arrangements at every stage of the examination process, with a particular emphasis on using state-of-the-art technology, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A separate helpline was also set up for each district where the examination was held. The UPSSSC made comprehensive arrangements at every stage of the examination process, with a particular emphasis on using state-of-the-art technology, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Command and live CCTV control rooms were established at district headquarters to facilitate the monitoring and real-time supervision of the entire examination process. Through these control rooms, the district administration maintained continuous oversight of the arrangements at the exam centres, Sabat said.

To verify the identity of candidates, advanced technologies—including AI-based facial recognition and Aadhaar-based candidate authentication—were deployed at the exam centres. The Commission established a centralised command and control room to continuously monitor the examination.