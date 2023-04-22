Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Govt to set up 8 more ayurvedic, two homeopathy hospitals

Govt to set up 8 more ayurvedic, two homeopathy hospitals

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 22, 2023 12:56 AM IST

An amount of ₹120 crore will be spent on the construction of eight ayurvedic hospitals to come up in Chitrakoot, Sitapur, Aligarh, Moradabad, Etah, Bhadohi, Muzaffarnagar and Ghaziabad.

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved the funding of eight ayurvedic and two homeopathy hospitals of 50 beds each, in the state, an official communiqué said on Friday.

An Unani medical college will also be established.

An action plan worth 1,138.5 crore of the Uttar Pradesh State Ayush Society (UPSAS) has been sanctioned. As part of the plan, 1,594 homeopathy dispensaries and nine homeopathy colleges will also be beautified, it added.

The governing body has also approved 507.28 crore for Ayush services and another 209 crore on Ayush education, 216.82 crore on flexi pool, 9.6 crore for the state programme management unit and 195.42 crore for other liabilities, the note added.

“The Yogi Adityanath government will spend around 626 crore this year to promote ayurveda in the state. Under this, more than 15 crore will be spent on the existing 552 health care centers, and more than 25 crore on 250 new ayurvedic dispensaries,” the note added.

Over 73 crore will be spent on essential medicines in around 2,000 ayurveda centers and medical colleges of 4, 15 and 25-bed capacity.

In addition, a recommendation was received to spend the outstanding amount of more than 16 crore for the 50-bed ayurvedic hospitals under construction in Unnao, Shravasti, Hardoi, Gorakhpur, Sambhal and Mirzapur.

Similarly, 42 crore was cleared for Integrated Ayush Hospitals in Shamli, Barabanki, Azamgarh and Unnao, said the press statement.

The state government will spend more than 92 crore this year to further strengthen Unani medicine in the state. This includes 70 crore for setting up an Unani medical College at Kushinagar and 13 crore on the existing 49 Unani health care centers.

The funds for rejuvenation of old and dilapidated homeopathic dispensaries, the construction of two dispensaries with 50 beds each in Bijnor and Ghazipur, new homeopathy mobile units in eight aspirational districts of the state were also approved.

Saturday, April 22, 2023
