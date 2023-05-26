Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P. CM Yogi for action against officers with poor performance

U.P. CM Yogi for action against officers with poor performance

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 26, 2023 08:08 PM IST

In his directives, Yogi Adityanath said hearing of public grievances should be organised at the level of these offices for an hour every day

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked for strict action against the officers at block, tehsil and police station levels whose performance is poor.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)
He said action should be taken against all the officers from top to bottom in the districts where there was no improvement in overall functioning at block, tehsil and police station levels.

An official press release said he has been giving directives for hearing the people’s grievances and their redress. He said most of the complaints are linked to the poor functioning of these offices.

In his directives to divisional commissioners and district magistrates, Yogi said hearing of public grievances should be organised at the level of these offices for an hour every day and campaigns in this regard should be launched on a week-to-week basis.

He said a well-organised mechanism should be worked out for the purpose and disposal of grievances should be ensured on merits. The CM said delay in disposal of grievances at these levels sometime leads to law and order problems. He said responsibility of block, tehsil and police station level officers should be fixed in such cases.

He said an inquiry should be conducted and action be taken against those found guilty. He said district magistrates and district police chiefs should hold regular monitoring. He said the officers attached at the district headquarters should be given field duties.

