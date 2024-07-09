Uttar Pradesh government scraps permit requirement for pruning mango trees

The mangoes of Uttar Pradesh are set to become even more special, following the decision made by the state government a few months ago, which seeks both enhancing production and quality of mangoes in the state orchards, according to a government spokesperson. With this pruning technique, trees can start producing 100 kg per tree within just 2-3 years, all while reducing the need for excessive pesticide use. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The decision exempts state farmers from the requirement of getting permission from any government department for pruning mango trees. Mango producers can simply prune the trees and reduce their height to enhance their productivity.

This decision simplifies canopy management for old mango orchards, and its positive effects will be evident in the coming years. Canopy management will rejuvenate old mango orchards, making them as productive as new ones, the spokesperson said adding that this will not only increase production, but also the quality of the fruits.

In the old orchards, the number of new leaves and branches essential for flowering and fruiting has diminished. In contrast, thick and tangled branches abound, preventing adequate light from reaching the interior.

These conditions lead to higher insect and disease infestations and make applying pesticides effectively challenging. Consequently, the sprayed medicine often doesn’t reach the inner parts of the trees, leading to increased pesticide use and environmental pollution.

To address these issues, the Central Institute of Subtropical Horticulture (CISH) has developed a proper pruning technique for renovating these mango trees. This method, known as pruning of tertiary branches or table-top pruning, not only opens the tree’s canopy and reduces its height but also promotes a healthier environment.

According to Sushil Kumar Shukla, a senior scientist at CISH (affiliated with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research in Rehmankheda, Lucknow), scientifically managing the canopy of young plants and orchards over 15 years old from the time of planting will facilitate maintenance, timely protection, and measures for better flowering and fruiting. This approach will enhance both production and quality, increasing export opportunities.